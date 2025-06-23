Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

By: PANews
2025/06/23 16:00
WHY
WHY$0.0000000226+0.17%

Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track was very popular. But what surprised me was that although there were obvious signs of the popularity of stablecoins in Summer, the entire Crypto circle responded very coldly, and even funds flowed out of the US stock market to speculate on concept stocks. Why?

——Why is the Crypto Native narrative “indifferent” to the stablecoin craze?

1) This is very interesting. Looking back at the time when Trump issued the coin, everyone was excitedly anticipating the spillover effect of the presidential coin. Why is the crypto community "confused" when the stablecoin with real mass adoption potential comes?

In fact, Arthur gave the answer to this question: "Without the issuance channel, there is no stablecoin business." The core of the stablecoin business model is the issuance channel, and Arthur summarized three feasible channels - crypto exchanges, Web2 giants, and traditional banks. This seems to have little to do with the direction of most Crypto industry builds?

You see, Tether’s success is not due to its amazing technology, but to its grasp of rigid demand and channels. Even if Circle has more standardized technology, it still has to give 50% of its interest income to Coinbase in exchange for distribution channels. From this perspective, without a hard-core distribution channel, those projects that try to challenge USDT with “better technology” are basically daydreaming.

It is easier for retail investors to understand that stablecoins are too "boring" and there is no room for imagination of getting rich 10 times or 100 times, so the Crypto circle is naturally indifferent.

——Web2 giants are the real “troublemakers”

2) Arthur’s judgment on traditional banks is very sharp – “basically hopeless”. The 7x24 borderless US dollar system vs. the banking system with redundant personnel and bureaucratic processes, this is not a competition of the same magnitude at all. The decline of banks has given stablecoins a huge living space.

The Web2 giants such as Meta, X, and Google have real disruptive potential because they have their own user base and payment scenarios. When Amazon and Walmart began to explore stablecoins, it was not a simple business expansion, but a direct "feeding" of billions of mainstream users to the Crypto infrastructure.

In my opinion, this is the real value of the stablecoin Summer - not to bring short-term wealth opportunities to the Crypto circle, but to allow the Crypto infrastructure to quietly penetrate into the mainstream world.

When billions of web2 users begin to use stablecoins on a daily basis, the demand for infra in various tracks such as DeFi, DeAI, and GameFi will increase accordingly. This is a long-term growth buff that cannot be perceived in the short term but cannot be ignored.

——The “silent influence” behind the IPO boom

3) Of course, even if the summer is quiet, there will definitely be hype. Arthur reminded very well: Circle IPO is just the first shot, and there will be a lot of "imitators" rushing in later. Most of these projects do not have real distribution capabilities, but with the blessing of the stablecoin narrative, the market dream rate will be exaggerated.

But back to Arthur’s core judgment - projects without distribution channels have basically no hope. The key is that this part of the Summer expectations may have nothing to do with most retail investors, so they can just watch the show.

However, from another perspective, this wave of IPOs is essentially "popularizing" the value of crypto to Wall Street. When traditional investors begin to seriously study the stablecoin business model, this "silent" influence is the most worth thinking about.

In my opinion, Stablecoin Summer is the turning point when Crypto transforms from a "marginal innovation test field" to a "mainstream commercial alternative."

At present, it is normal that the Crypto circle does not feel the heat, because the rules of the game have changed and they are no longer the protagonists. But in the long run, when the crypto infrastructure carries more real-world needs, every crypto native will be a beneficiary of this wave of infrastructure upgrades.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
GET
GET$0.002701+13.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.08079-4.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015689+12.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:50
Share
Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

In recent developments, global financial markets, particularly cryptocurrency investors, are keeping a close watch on escalating tensions in international trade that could potentially lead to conflict. President Trump’s provocative rhetoric has reignited concerns, though they somewhat subsided with the commencement of the regular trading week.Continue Reading:Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07155-9.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.083-3.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 22:01
Share
Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

The recent surge of TOKEN6900 has reignited excitement across the altcoin space, proving once again how quickly low-cap, hyped tokens can generate massive momentum. The $T6900 presale secured over $3.6 million, highlighting significant investor enthusiasm despite its unconventional approach. Since its listing, TOKEN6900 surged by 65% before retracing to its current price of $0.0066. Its […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002444-11.38%
Capverse
CAP$0.1002-5.17%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003872-4.18%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 23:14
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025

South Korea renews momentum in US tariff talks