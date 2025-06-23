South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/23 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01268-3.72%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02937--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13232-1.82%

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme.

The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas.

USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years

The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22.

The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea.The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0])

The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23).

The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages.

Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year.

The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won.

The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam.

The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent.

‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains

The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers.

The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors.

They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts.

The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added:

USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
GET
GET$0.002701+13.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.08079-4.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015689+12.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:50
Share
Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

In recent developments, global financial markets, particularly cryptocurrency investors, are keeping a close watch on escalating tensions in international trade that could potentially lead to conflict. President Trump’s provocative rhetoric has reignited concerns, though they somewhat subsided with the commencement of the regular trading week.Continue Reading:Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07155-9.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.083-3.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 22:01
Share
Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

The recent surge of TOKEN6900 has reignited excitement across the altcoin space, proving once again how quickly low-cap, hyped tokens can generate massive momentum. The $T6900 presale secured over $3.6 million, highlighting significant investor enthusiasm despite its unconventional approach. Since its listing, TOKEN6900 surged by 65% before retracing to its current price of $0.0066. Its […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002444-11.38%
Capverse
CAP$0.1002-5.17%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003872-4.18%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 23:14
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025

South Korea renews momentum in US tariff talks