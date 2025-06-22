AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

By: PANews
2025/06/22 23:26
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-15.54%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short positions were completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000.

