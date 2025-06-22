A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:13

SOL $196.73 -1.16% HYPE $38.64 -2.27% XRP $2.4309 -1.84% JUNE $0.0277 -15.54% ADA $0.671 -2.68% NOW $0.00482 +24.22%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to the short-term plunge in the crypto market, the whale now has a floating loss of approximately US$22 million.