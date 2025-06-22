Crypto market plummets after US attacks Iran nuclear sites

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 19:58
Union
U$0.0004424+6.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.075-2.83%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003299+0.09%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2362-5.29%
RedStone
RED$0.3762-2.66%

The crypto market turned red on Saturday and Sunday as geopolitical tensions spiked following President Donald Trump’s order to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites.

The U.S. joined Israel in launching strikes on Iran early Sunday, targeting three key nuclear sites in an operation aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.

Trump declared the mission a success, claiming the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated.” Iran vowed to defend itself, according to the New York Times.

At last check on Sunday, Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped below $103,000, while top altcoins like Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Celestia (TIA), AB (AB), and Aptos (APT) plunged by over 9% in the last 24 hours.

Crypto market crash

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies tracked by CMC plunged by 1.65% in the last 24 hours to $3.15 trillion. Similarly, CoinGlass data shows that the sell-off triggered a 38% surge in liquidations to over $682 million. 

Crypto market crashed as geopolitical risks rose

Bitcoin and most altcoins plunged after the U.S. launched a major bomb in Iran targeting three nuclear sites. Trump’s goal was to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities as its missile exchange with Israel continues.

These assets likely dropped for two main reasons. First, they dropped as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment following this attack. Historically, risky assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies retreat after a major black swan event. 

CRYPTOCURRENCYPRICE   7-DAY +/-
Bitcoin (BTC)$102,666-2.4%
Ethereum (ETH)$2,273.95-9.7%
Solana (SOL)$133.11-8.7%
XRP (XRP)$2.03-6.1%
Dogecoin (DOGE)$0.1557-10.8%
BNB (BNB)$630-2.8%

For example, stocks and crypto fell in April after Trump launched retaliatory tariffs. They also fell in March 2020 after the COVID pandemic started, and in February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. In a note to Bloomberg, Hanain Malik of Tellimer said:

Crisis in Iran may lead to higher inflation

The other main reason the crypto market crashed is that the Middle Eastern crisis could lead to higher crude oil and shipping prices. Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil benchmarks have already jumped by over 32% from the year-to-date low, and analysts anticipate rising prices. Shipping costs have also jumped.

The implication is that consumer inflation in the U.S. may keep rising, which will prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates. 

In its meeting last week, the bank left interest rates unchanged between 4.25% and 4.50%. It hinted that it will deliver two cuts this year and four in 2026 and 2027. Bitcoin and other altcoins do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Is Cardano the Nokia of crypto? The big and mighty, already a shadow of its former self, is falling. Cardano price predictions put ADA at a big fat zero. Not that ADA is useless, but because the slow snail’s pace is being overtaken by sleeker, cheaper, and better alternatives like Layer Brett. What is it […]
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.382145-9.52%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002296-13.97%
Wink
LIKE$0.007744+3.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 02:43
Share
Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

In recent developments, global financial markets, particularly cryptocurrency investors, are keeping a close watch on escalating tensions in international trade that could potentially lead to conflict. President Trump’s provocative rhetoric has reignited concerns, though they somewhat subsided with the commencement of the regular trading week.Continue Reading:Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0715-4.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.095-2.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 22:01
Share
Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025

BFX is turning that vision into reality, and the response has been electric. Its presale has already attracted thousands of […] The post Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794+4.21%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/15 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama

Turn $15,000 into $722,222? BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads 5 Top Crypto Presales in October 2025

SON DAKİKA: FED Başkanı Jerome Powell, Faiz Kararı Sonrası Konuşuyor – CANLI

South Korea renews momentum in US tariff talks