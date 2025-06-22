Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

By: PANews
2025/06/22 18:26
Bitcoin
BTC$111,565.26+0.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009149+3.06%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline, the trading volume accelerated and the reversal momentum strengthened. Although Bitcoin once fell below $101,000, it quickly rebounded to above $102,000. Market participants responded quickly to the decline, and as the trading volume accelerated and the reversal momentum strengthened, it eventually rebounded strongly.

James Lavish, managing partner of Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, said: "If you sell Bitcoin because you are worried that the world may go to war, you don't know what you have at all." In addition, on-chain indicators show that the market is balanced, with neither excessive profit-taking nor aggressive accumulation. Derivatives data show that market sentiment is cautious and demand for downside protection continues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Amber Group received approximately 8.25 million YB from the project and is suspected of being a yieldbasis market maker.

Amber Group received approximately 8.25 million YB from the project and is suspected of being a yieldbasis market maker.

PANews reported on October 15th that according to Yu Jin, Amber Group received approximately 8.25 million YB from the YieldBasis project address three hours ago and has deposited them to multiple exchanges. Amber Group is a market maker for YieldBasis .
yieldbasis
YB$0.7119+77.97%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 18:01
Share
Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to expand investments and partnerships in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to expand investments and partnerships in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to expand investments and partnerships in China.
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01168+2.58%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 17:50
Share
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims GOP Donations Triggered SEC Crackdown

Sam Bankman-Fried Claims GOP Donations Triggered SEC Crackdown

TLDR SBF Blames Biden, Gensler for FTX Arrest, Cites Political Retaliation SBF Says GOP Donations Triggered FTX Arrest, DOJ Bias Alleged Gensler’s Phone Wipe Fuels SBF’s Claim of Political Targeting SBF Slams SEC, DOJ Over FTX Probe and “Politically Timed” Arrest Bankman-Fried Claims Political Bias Behind His 2022 FTX Arrest Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of collapsed [...] The post Sam Bankman-Fried Claims GOP Donations Triggered SEC Crackdown appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/10/15 18:37
Share

Trending News

More

Amber Group received approximately 8.25 million YB from the project and is suspected of being a yieldbasis market maker.

Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to expand investments and partnerships in China

Sam Bankman-Fried Claims GOP Donations Triggered SEC Crackdown

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025

How Scalable Blockchain Solutions Are Solving Crypto’s Biggest Challenges