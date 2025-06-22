Wu Jiezhuang: Stablecoins have great potential for development in Hong Kong, but retail investors should remain cautious when investing By: PANews 2025/06/22 17:14

LOT $0.01671 +0.11% JUNE $0.0277 -15.54%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Hong Kong media Metro Financial Channel, Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang said that Hong Kong has a lot of room to develop stablecoins, which will become a combination of innovative finance and the real economy in the future. I believe there will be more value-added and entrepreneurial opportunities. However, Wu Jiezhuang welcomes the plan of Internet companies and financial institutions to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong, but reminds retail investors not to be greedy, to first understand the investment risks clearly, and to be cautious when investing.