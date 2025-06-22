Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

By: PANews
2025/06/22 09:56
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid currently have floating profits of more than US$87.6 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

