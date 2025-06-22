The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:30
Succinct
PROVE$0,8281+4,80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,08647+5,96%
SPACE ID
ID$0,1164-1,93%
IRISnet
IRIS$0,0009388-4,99%

As pressure mounts from advancing AI, age verification laws, and bot-related abuse, Reddit is exploring a partnership with Sam Altman’s World ID to verify users while preserving anonymity. The biometric system, which scans irises without storing personal data, could help Reddit prove user uniqueness and age without compromising privacy—an increasingly urgent need as regulators and researchers scrutinize identity on social platforms.

According to Semafor, two people familiar with the matter confirmed ongoing talks between Reddit representatives and World ID’s parent company about implementing the biometric verification system.

The partnership would allow Reddit users to prove they are unique individuals without revealing personal information to the platform.

Growing pressure drives identity verification urgency

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman stated last month that the service will eventually be required to verify that users are human and that they are of legal age due to AI development and age verification laws.

“We will do our best to preserve both the humanness and anonymity of Reddit,” Huffman wrote on the platform.

The urgency has intensified following incidents like University of Zurich researchers using AI to impersonate actual Reddit users in persuasion experiments. Reddit lawyers sent formal legal demands to the university in April over the unauthorized research.

Multiple U.S. states are considering or passing laws requiring internet companies to verify user ages, creating compliance pressures across the social media industry.

World ID’s sophisticated privacy architecture

World ID’s system addresses verification challenges through complex cryptographic techniques. The Orb scans users’ irises and creates encrypted representations that are fragmented and stored across secret servers globally.

To gain access to someone’s iris data, hackers would need to compromise numerous systems, rejoin fragmented data, and reverse-engineer the initial scan. Even successful attacks would not expose the person’s identity because the system contains no personal information that links biometric data to persons.

Following authentication, users acquire unique World IDs stored in locally encrypted vaults on their devices. The Orb’s age detection program refuses to scan anyone suspected of being under 18, and it includes built-in age verification features.

Reddit would reportedly offer World ID as one of several verification methods rather than the exclusive option. Users could choose from third-party providers based on their privacy preferences and security needs.

World ID — the biometric verification system using iris-scanning “Orbs” developed by Altman’s Tools for Humanity — was officially launched alongside Worldcoin (WLD) on July 24, 2023, when the project moved out of beta and began expanding operations to multiple cities worldwide.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

The post Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nvidia and BlackRock are teaming up to acquire a leading global data center company in a deal valued at about $40 billion. The move aims to secure critical AI infrastructure, expand high‑density compute capacity, and accelerate deployment of cloud and AI services. By combining Nvidia’s hardware leadership with BlackRock’s capital and infrastructure expertise, the partners plan to scale next‑generation data campuses across key markets. The transaction is expected to proceed subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.
Movement
MOVE$0,0816-1,53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,08867+8,89%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,14959-2,37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 21:02
Share
Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin millionaires are backing Paydax (PDP), a new altcoin priced at $0.015, predicting a massive 65,000% rally before October ends as its presale heats up.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0002479-10,47%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/15 20:51
Share
Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

In Khmelnitsky region exposed a group that organized a fraudulent scheme to attract investments in their own cryptocurrency. Cyberpolice together with investigators of the State Department of National Security and Investigations and cyber specialists of the USBU said that the attackers took possession of digital assets of citizens of Ukraine, European countries and the Middle […] Сообщение Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
CyberConnect
CYBER$1,1543+5,88%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/15 20:45
Share

Trending News

More

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: Q3 Profit Surges 45% on Record Revenue and Booming Deal Activity

Bitcoin market only in apparent difficulty