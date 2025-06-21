CoinMarketCap front-end attacked, reminding users to be vigilant By: PANews 2025/06/21 08:41

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, the CoinMarketCap front end was attacked, reminding users to be vigilant. In response, CoinMarketCap tweeted that a malicious pop-up window appeared on the website prompting users to "verify wallets." Users are reminded not to connect their wallets, and the team is actively investigating and working to resolve the issue.