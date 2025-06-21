Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 01:15
Union
U$0.0004475+8.11%

U.S. stocks were mixed as geopolitical risks temporarily cooled, with the potential for rate cuts counterbalancing tensions with Iran.

Major U.S. stock indices traded mixed amid several key developments. On Friday, June 20, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 103 points, with Apple and financial stocks leading the gains. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was flat, slipping 0.03%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq fell 0.28%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Traders’ attention was divided between multiple global and domestic events. Markets welcomed a temporary halt in the escalation between the U.S. and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would decide in two weeks whether to enter the Israel-Iran conflict.

While the statement introduced fresh uncertainty, it also opened the door to potential diplomatic engagement. However, Trump has so far remained inflexible on negotiations with Iran, demanding the complete dismantling of the country’s nuclear program.

Fed governor suggests rate cuts in July

On the macroeconomic front, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested the Fed might cut interest rates as early as July. He stated that he does not expect tariffs to significantly increase inflation, potentially allowing for monetary policy easing. However, the decision would require consensus from the full Federal Open Market Committee.

Trump, who appointed Waller during his first term, has continued to pressure the Fed to lower rates. He has repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “stupid” and the “worst”. Still, the Fed retains its independence, and Trump ruled out firing Powell.

In trade news, the U.S. has informed semiconductor manufacturers that they will no longer be allowed to use American technology in their Chinese plants. The move is part of an ongoing effort to curb China’s access to advanced semiconductors, which the U.S. considers a key strategic resource.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MET
MET$0.2246-1.36%
MANTRA
OM$0.13267+1.79%
OP
OP$0.4659+0.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

The post Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nvidia and BlackRock are teaming up to acquire a leading global data center company in a deal valued at about $40 billion. The move aims to secure critical AI infrastructure, expand high‑density compute capacity, and accelerate deployment of cloud and AI services. By combining Nvidia’s hardware leadership with BlackRock’s capital and infrastructure expertise, the partners plan to scale next‑generation data campuses across key markets. The transaction is expected to proceed subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.
Movement
MOVE$0.08146-1.29%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08753+7.87%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14983-1.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 21:02
Share
Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin millionaires are backing Paydax (PDP), a new altcoin priced at $0.015, predicting a massive 65,000% rally before October ends as its presale heats up.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000247-10.76%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/15 20:51
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: Q3 Profit Surges 45% on Record Revenue and Booming Deal Activity