Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

By: PANews
2025/06/20 17:06
MAY
MAY$0.03047-0.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-17.31%

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical risks and potential volatility rebound. Gold rose and fell after the Israeli attack on June 13, weakening safe-haven demand, while WTI crude oil prices still hold the $75 mark. Energy markets continue to be constrained by the Israel-Iran conflict, and market speculation about possible US military intervention has heated up. The US dollar weakened slightly as investors bet on the increased probability of the United States directly participating in regional conflicts in the next 48 hours, triggering a moderate withdrawal of funds from the US dollar. In terms of cryptocurrencies, BTC continued to move sideways. Despite the increase in macro uncertainty and the political noise brought by Trump's social media remarks, price volatility remains sluggish. Market sentiment is cautious, and position data shows that investors are waiting for clearer catalysts.

The risk reversal indicator of BTC and ETH shows that investors in June and September contracts are more inclined to hedge downside risks, indicating that longs are actively protecting spot positions. It is worth noting that the implied volatility of ETH June at-the-money options is lower than that of September contracts, reflecting the contraction of short-term specific risk premium, which may be related to the reduction of event-driven hedging or profit-taking of short-term volatility. In contrast, BTC near-month contracts still maintain a slight volatility premium. The current crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and the next headline news, macro shift or tail event may become the fuse to detonate historical volatility.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MET
MET$0.2246-1.36%
MANTRA
OM$0.13267+1.79%
OP
OP$0.4659+0.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

The post Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nvidia and BlackRock are teaming up to acquire a leading global data center company in a deal valued at about $40 billion. The move aims to secure critical AI infrastructure, expand high‑density compute capacity, and accelerate deployment of cloud and AI services. By combining Nvidia’s hardware leadership with BlackRock’s capital and infrastructure expertise, the partners plan to scale next‑generation data campuses across key markets. The transaction is expected to proceed subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.
Movement
MOVE$0.08146-1.29%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08753+7.87%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14983-1.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 21:02
Share
Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin millionaires are backing Paydax (PDP), a new altcoin priced at $0.015, predicting a massive 65,000% rally before October ends as its presale heats up.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000247-10.76%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/15 20:51
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: Q3 Profit Surges 45% on Record Revenue and Booming Deal Activity