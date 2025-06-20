LayerZero launches second round of fee switch referendum

By: PANews
2025/06/20 09:24
PANews reported on June 20 that the LayerZero Foundation has launched the second round of fee switch referendums. ZRO holders can participate in the vote through any chain. The voting options are "Agree" to activate the LayerZero protocol fee, or "Disagree" to keep the protocol fee disabled. The voting deadline is June 27 .

