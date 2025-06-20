Did the Trump family quietly retreat from billion-dollar crypto play?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 01:22
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.141-0.87%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03013+2.69%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03236+6.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008917+2.93%

Behind the scenes of a booming token sale and stablecoin surge, the Trump family has reportedly reduced its grip on World Liberty Financial, the controversial crypto project that promises a “financial revolution” and offers an “upgraded” digital dollar on centralized exchanges.

According to a June 19 Forbes report, the Trump family’s stake in World Liberty Financial dropped from 60% to 40% in a silent, unannounced transaction within the past two weeks. The development occurred without public notice, press release, or regulatory disclosure, suggesting a deliberate effort to avoid scrutiny while liquidating a massive position.

The company at the heart of the maneuver, DT Marks DEFI LLC, is controlled by President Donald Trump and his sons, who had already offloaded a portion of their holdings earlier this year.

Strategic unwinding of Trump’s crypto empire?

The Trumps’ latest stake reduction marks the third time in six months they’ve trimmed their position in World Liberty Financial. In December, their holding company DT Marks DEFI LLC controlled 75% of the venture. By late January, that figure dropped to 60%.

Now, with their stake at 40%, a clear pattern emerges: the family has been methodically converting crypto hype into cash while maintaining just enough skin in the game to keep the project alive.

Notably, all the sales occurred at critical market junctures. The first came shortly after Trump’s inauguration in January, when token sales topped $200 million in a single day. This second selloff arrived just as Circle, a rival stablecoin issuer, enjoys a Wall Street honeymoon following an IPO that nearly tripled in value on its first day.

A $190m payday

These events, along with the Senate’s passage of a stablecoin framework just days before the latest stake reduction, could have bolstered World Liberty’s business model, creating an ideal exit window for the Trump family.

If valued similarly to Circle, the latest sale could have netted the Trumps as much as $190 million, with Donald Trump personally pocketing an estimated $135 million, Forbes reported, citing an analysis of fine print on World Liberty’s website.

As supporters continue buying what the Trumps are quietly offloading, one truth becomes clear: in this “financial revolution,” some participants are decidedly more equal than others.

The only remaining question is whether regulators or investors will start asking harder questions before the next stake reduction appears in the fine print.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

The post Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nvidia and BlackRock are teaming up to acquire a leading global data center company in a deal valued at about $40 billion. The move aims to secure critical AI infrastructure, expand high‑density compute capacity, and accelerate deployment of cloud and AI services. By combining Nvidia’s hardware leadership with BlackRock’s capital and infrastructure expertise, the partners plan to scale next‑generation data campuses across key markets. The transaction is expected to proceed subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.
Movement
MOVE$0.08185-0.59%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08725+8.02%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15025-1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 21:02
Share
Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin millionaires are backing Paydax (PDP), a new altcoin priced at $0.015, predicting a massive 65,000% rally before October ends as its presale heats up.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002475-10.19%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/15 20:51
Share
Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

In Khmelnitsky region exposed a group that organized a fraudulent scheme to attract investments in their own cryptocurrency. Cyberpolice together with investigators of the State Department of National Security and Investigations and cyber specialists of the USBU said that the attackers took possession of digital assets of citizens of Ukraine, European countries and the Middle […] Сообщение Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.1559+7.15%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/15 20:45
Share

Trending News

More

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise