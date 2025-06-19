Telegram founder's will: $17.1 billion in assets will be divided among 6 children and 100 children born from sperm donation By: PANews 2025/06/19 23:43

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the New York Post, Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that he has made a will and plans to distribute his $17.1 billion fortune to his six biological children and 100 children born through sperm donation. Durov said that all children will have equal inheritance rights, but the funds will not be available until 30 years later.