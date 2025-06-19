LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock.
The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19, moving further off its recent highs of $3. Losses extend the altcoin’s decline in 2025 to over 31% in the past month.
While the intraday dip was relatively mild and in line with broader crypto market turbulence, LayerZero is facing a significant token unlock .
This could deepen the bearish outlook, with details from Tokenomist showing the blockchain platform is poised for $46 million worth of ZRO entering circulation.
The LayerZero unlock is scheduled for June 20, potentially adding further downside pressure. According to Tokenomist, the expected ZRO unlock will account for 23.13% of the circulating supply.
A key factor in the upcoming unlock is that insiders control more than 50% of the total supply. Beginning June 20, 2025, the protocol will enter a two-year monthly vesting period. This creates a supply overhang that investors will closely monitor as it could influence market reaction to ZRO price action.
Also in the spotlight for LayerZero on June 20, 2025 is a vote by ZRO holders. Voting will remain open until June 27, with the community deciding whether to activate a protocol fee.
If the proposal passes, activation would see LayerZero implement a protocol fee on every network message. The collected fees would be used to buy back and burn ZRO tokens.
The quorum for the vote is set at 50.40%, with a simple majority required for approval.