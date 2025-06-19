Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value By: PANews 2025/06/19 20:59

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8 times from the current level.