Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 20:51
Union
U$0.0004406+3.98%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02389+0.84%

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar.

Speaking about the Genius Act in a recent Bloomberg interview, Sacks said the bill would provide the regulatory clarity needed to bring offshore stablecoin activity under U.S. oversight.

“I think this bill is a major piece of legislation, I think it is a fantastic bill,” he said. Sacks further noted that the Act would help traditional banks and financial institutions enter the stablecoin sector with confidence, and unlock growth that potentially expands the current $250 billion market capitalization to trillions of dollars.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) earlier in February. If passed, it would require stablecoin issuers to hold full reserves in dollars or highly liquid assets, submit to regular audits, and follow stricter guidelines. It also includes oversight for foreign issuers, in aims to limit financial risk and prevent misuse.

Sacks also believes that the bill could have global implications. He explained that people in other countries might start using U.S. digital dollars instead of their own local currencies, and in turn, increase global demand for U.S. Treasuries.

Sacks’ endorsement adds more momentum to the Genius Act, which is already gaining strong support across the industry and among lawmakers, including US President Donald Trump.

“It is pure Genius:” Trump on stablecoin bill

In a June 19 post on his Truth Social account, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the Genius Act, calling it a major step toward making the U.S. a global leader in digital assets.

Trump praised the bill for promoting innovation, attracting investment, and positioning America at the forefront of the digital finance sector.

The president also called on the House to pass it quickly, without delays or extra changes, and send it to his desk as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

The post Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nvidia and BlackRock are teaming up to acquire a leading global data center company in a deal valued at about $40 billion. The move aims to secure critical AI infrastructure, expand high‑density compute capacity, and accelerate deployment of cloud and AI services. By combining Nvidia’s hardware leadership with BlackRock’s capital and infrastructure expertise, the partners plan to scale next‑generation data campuses across key markets. The transaction is expected to proceed subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.
Movement
MOVE$0.08147-1.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08578+5.54%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15077-1.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 21:02
Share
Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Dogecoin millionaires are backing Paydax (PDP), a new altcoin priced at $0.015, predicting a massive 65,000% rally before October ends as its presale heats up.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000245-11.48%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/15 20:51
Share
Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

In Khmelnitsky region exposed a group that organized a fraudulent scheme to attract investments in their own cryptocurrency. Cyberpolice together with investigators of the State Department of National Security and Investigations and cyber specialists of the USBU said that the attackers took possession of digital assets of citizens of Ukraine, European countries and the Middle […] Сообщение Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.1506+5.87%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/15 20:45
Share

Trending News

More

Nvidia and BlackRock Team Up for $40B Data Center Deal

Dogecoin Millionaires Turn To Cheap Paydax (PDP) Altcoin At $0.015, Predict 65,000% Rally Before October Ends

Residents of Khmelnytsky region face up to 8 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: Q3 Profit Surges 45% on Record Revenue and Booming Deal Activity