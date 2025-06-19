Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

England’s Titanic Hitters Cruise Past Ireland In First T20 At Malahide

DUBLIN, IRELAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Phil Salt of England hits out for six runs watched by Ireland wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker during the first T20 International match between Ireland and England at Malahide Cricket Club on September 17, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Getty Images England continued their brutal form in T20 internationals after they beat Ireland on Wednesday in the first of a three-match series. A trip across the Irish sea was a gentle introduction for stand-in captain Jacob Bethell as his side completed a comprehensive four-wicket win over the Green and Whites within the attractive environment of Malahide Castle and Gardens. England have now scored over 500 runs in the last two T20s. They mauled South Africa at Manchester last Tuesday, recording the highest score by a Full Member nation in the format. Phil Salt, who belted 141 at Old Trafford, fell 11 runs short of another century in his quest to be the best T20 batter in the world. Salt swiped his bat against his pad in anger as he walked off, but he has smashed a combined 12 sixes and 25 fours in those knocks. Ireland had batted well, scoring 25 boundaries after a relatively subdued powerplay. Lorcan Tucker averages over 40 in Test cricket, and his multi-format skills had a breezy outing here. The wicketkeeper hit a splendid 55 as he put on a stand of 123 with Harry Tector, who made 63. The only black mark against England was the bowling effort. Adil Rashid suffered more than usual in the truncated series against the Proteas, and he chucked in some ropey deliveries in North Dublin too. Jamie Overton has taken himself out of red-ball selection, but he was wayward in length. Sam Curran, England's bits and pieces specialist, didn't have his…