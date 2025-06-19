IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor By: PANews 2025/06/19 17:46

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had showed that Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor under construction had been attacked. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the reactor was not in operation and was not loaded with any nuclear materials, so there was no radioactive impact.