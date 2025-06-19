WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain. By: PANews 2025/06/19 16:20

TRUMP $6.118 -1.60% USDC $0.9992 -0.03% JUNE $0.0277 -19.00%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in his account currently remains. On June 6, after Ogle opened a 10x leverage short position on TRUMP, Eric announced that TRUMP had reached a cooperation with WLFI, causing the price of the currency to soar. Ogle was forced to liquidate his position and lost $186,000. Then on June 7, he switched to a 4x leverage long position, but currently has a floating loss of $280,000, with an opening price of $10.29 and a liquidation price of $6.77, with a position size of $2.78 million.