Sahara AI officially published a post titled “The ticker is $SAHARA”, possibly hinting at the upcoming TGE By: PANews 2025/06/19 11:13

AI $0.08588 +5.84% MAY $0.03051 +2.48% JUNE $0.0277 -19.47% SAHARA $0.07995 -2.11%

According to PANews on June 19, the official account of Sahara AI posted on the social platform today that "The ticker is $SAHARA", and Sahara AI may have entered the TGE countdown stage. As a decentralized AI infrastructure project, Sahara has previously completed the community distribution phase and attracted over $74 million in pledged investments. More official information is yet to be announced.