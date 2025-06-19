Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low By: PANews 2025/06/19 10:17

PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022. Although the BTC price has exceeded $100,000, the decline in on-chain transaction activity has led to a sharp drop in miners' transaction income. The current average transaction fee is only about $1.45, lower than the previous peak. Miners' income continues to be under pressure, and hash prices and fees have fallen, forcing some mining companies to sell BTC to maintain operations.