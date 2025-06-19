OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users By: PANews 2025/06/19 08:41

MODE $0.0011276 -4.57% PRO $0.5754 -4.00% EDU $0.16753 +21.31% JUNE $0.0277 -19.47% NOW $0.00481 +28.60%

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop applications. This feature can record meetings, brainstorming sessions, or voice notes, and automatically transcribe the audio, extract key points, and generate follow-up action plans.