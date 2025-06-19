DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 04:00
Union
U$0.0004479+7.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0242+1.55%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002859+3.21%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.000063+9.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-19.71%

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams.

On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a civil complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking the forfeiture of approximately $225.3 million in crypto linked to large-scale cryptocurrency confidence fraud schemes.

Tether helped freeze $225 million 

Most of the seized funds, according to the DOJ, were in the Tether (USDT).

Tether, the issuer of the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, acknowledged its collaboration with authorities as it helped to seize the assets.  An investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation had deemed the millions of dollars in USDT to have been from proceeds of crypto scams.

The DOJ said the funds were tied to an extensive pig butchering scheme that targeted victims around the world. The wallet addresses holding the seized assets were part of what officials described as “a sophisticated blockchain-based money laundering network.”

Blockchain tools unearth extensive scheme

The perpetrators of the crypto investment fraud used a complex web of transactions in an attempt to obfuscate the flow of illicit funds.

However, authorities leveraged blockchain analytics tools to trace the transactions and link them to the fraudulent operation. According to the DOJ, the scammers defrauded more than 400 victims globally.

A report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center previously noted that crypto-related investment fraud schemes saw unsuspecting victims lose over $5.8 billion in 2024.

A more recent FBI report from April 2025 put total crypto scam-related losses at over $9 billion for 2024—with pig butchering schemes accounting for more than half of that figure.

In May 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Myanmar warlord and his militia over a range of crimes, including money laundering, human trafficking, and crypto fraud connected to pig butchering operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002474-10.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00898+2.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 11,885 bitcoins (about US$1.34 billion) in the Lubian wallet that had not been moved for nearly three years were transferred to a new address today. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to forfeit 127,271 BTC in connection with the Lubian mining pool attack, a case allegedly linked to the “Prince Group,” a global network of organizations involved in cybercrime and forced labor scams.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02493+3.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,666.15+0.06%
1
1$0.011165+53.55%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 19:57
Share
ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing direct exposure to XRP prepares to launch this week. Following the considerable attention already garnered by futures-based XRP ETFs, ETF expert Nate Geraci says this debut is a moment that will test the strength of investor interest. Many in the market now wait to see if the new fund […]
XRP
XRP$2.4914+2.16%
SphereX
HERE$0.000213-7.39%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000646-0.30%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Lubian Wallet transferred out another 2,128 BTC, bringing the total amount transferred out to over 11,885 today.

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Reach $200 Billion Market Cap, and Have Investors Found the Next Ripple?

As Nasdaq Eyes Tokenized Equity, IPO Genie’s $IPO Presale Gains Relevance