Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

2022/09/19 10:00

SINGAPORE — TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, announced the DJ line-up of AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year’s September edition. Headlined by Istanbul-based DJ and producer Carlita, electronic icon DJ Tennis, and Moojo, Mo-Shi and Leon (Calamar Crew), AFTER 2049 will be taking place on Friday, 30 September as it takes over the rooftop of the city's most iconic building, Marina Bay Sands.

Occupying both the iconic observation deck that offers unparalleled, uninterrupted views of the Singapore skyline, and CÉ LA VI, one of Singapore’s most iconic nightlife institutions, AFTER 2049 will be hosted in tandem with the first practice round of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022. The exclusive event will feature exhilarating views of the night race at what’s set to be the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend’s largest party.

Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said: “AFTER 2049 is our way of thanking our community, partners and speakers who’ve supported us from day one. We’re thrilled to be bringing some of the biggest names in electronic music, while showcasing some of the rising stars in the region. Coming on the back of what’s going to be Asia’s largest crypto event with over 5,000 attendees, AFTER 2049 is set to raise the bar for nightlife events in Singapore and the broader Asia Pacific region.”

A limited number of tickets for AFTER 2049 will be sold via Resident Advisor from 13 September onwards.

TOKEN2049 Singapore marks the conference’s Singapore debut which runs from 28 to 29 September ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend. Sponsors of AFTER 2049 include Asia’s one-stop gateway to Web 3.0 and one of the region’s leading providers of non-custodial staking services RockX; core blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies; leading blockchain and digital currency-focused venture capital firm Cypher Capital; one-stop, cross-chain aggregator for decentralised finance and metaverse products XY Finance; Asia-based full-stack proprietary venture capital firm Newman Capital; and Singapore-based crypto unicorn and digital assets financial services platform Matrixport.

Attendees will be able to hear from some of the industry’s leading entrepreneurs and thought leaders on all aspects of the broader crypto and Web3 arena. As part of Asia Crypto Week, TOKEN2049 attendees can expect to attend a full line-up of side events, conferences, networking events, workshops, and parties taking place throughout the week.

Additional sponsors for AFTER 2049 include leading South Korean game company Wemade; world’s largest cryptocurrency derivatives copy trade platform Bitget; the EOS Network Foundation which is building a coordinated future for the EOS Network through decentralization and community; digital asset exchange AAX; global online identity verification platform Trulioo; cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange OKX; decentralised and open-source protocol Syscoin; global digital assets exchange Zipmex; and collaborative Web3 credential infrastructure Galxe.

To purchase tickets for AFTER 2049, please visit: https://ra.co/events/1578263.

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

