WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

By: PANews
2023/03/17 12:05
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000125-8.75%
Particl
PART$0.2769+1.09%

Hong Kong - WOW (World of Web3) Summit, a premium Web3-focused event, has its next edition in Hong Kong on March 29-30. WOW Hong Kong has just announced an official partnership with Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, happening right after it - from March 31 to April 2.

The world-renowned rugby event attracts some of the greatest players and thousands of fans from across the globe every year. This partnership between WOW Summit Hong Kong and Hong Kong Sevens is a wonderful alliance, combining the fast-paced, high-energy action of rugby with the cutting-edge technology of the Web3 Summit.

With over 100+ speakers, 100+ investors and VCs, 40+ media partners, 150+ sponsors, and partners, WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees.

To celebrate the partnership, fans can now buy a ticket bundle that combines access to both events from the WOW Summit’s website for an enticing price.

Making a statement on the partnership, Ivan Ivanov, the Global Director of WOW Summit, said, "We are excited to partner with Hong Kong Sevens and bring together two world-class events that celebrate sports and technology. This collaboration represents the convergence of the physical and digital worlds and is a testament to Hong Kong's vibrant ecosystem."

WOW Summit Hong Kong is supported by the Hong Kong Government (InvestHK and Hong Kong Tourism Board) and key ecosystem players. OKX is at the helm as the General Sponsor alongside Animoca Brands, First Digital, Circle, Flowdesk, Tencent Cloud, Newman Capital, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Custonomy, AntAlpha, and various other sponsors.

In addition, WOW Hong Kong will host an NFT Art Exhibition curated by one of its Premium Media Partners - LiveArt. Also, top startups from around the world will have a chance to pitch their ideas on stage in front of a respectful jury, hundreds of VCs, and investors and win $100.000 worth of prizes.

The Hong Kong Sevens tournament, which had its first tournament in 1976, has established itself as one of the most anticipated tournaments on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series calendar.

It attracts some of the world’s greatest players and is a celebration of sports, entertainment, teamwork, and eclectic energy that Hong Kong has to offer. The tournament has seen some of the greatest players in history grace its local turf, including Jonah Lomu, Waisale Serevi, David Campese, Christian Cullen, Ben Gollings, Zhang Zhiqiang, and Eric Rush.

Bryan Rennie, General Manager of Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, added, “We’re thrilled to see so many incredible events return to Hong Kong, including a second round of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to the stadium for a cold beer and to see the best rugby athletes in the world on display. It’s been really beneficial for us to partner alongside other live events such as WOW as we build back our reputation as a world-class destination and event hub.”

About WOW Summit

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series. Following successful events hosted in Dubai and Lisbon, the Hong Kong 2023 edition will be a flagship event in the APAC region.

The event is powered by GuyWay and Market Making Pro. It is- co-hosted by UVECON.VC and MaGESpire – the well-known players in Hong Kong's Web3 and VC ecosystems.

Bowie Lau, a founder of MaGESpire, is one of the biggest Web3 names to know in Hong Kong by Tatler magazine. Renowned speakers, such as Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Sebastien Borget (Sandbox), Lennix Lai (OKX), Whaleshark (WHALE and E1337), Dave Chapman (BC Group), Angelina A. Kwan (Stratford Finance Limited), Duncan Wong (CryptoBLK), Julian Gordon (Hyperledger, Linux Foundation) among others, will lead talks on the stage.

About Rugby Sevens

To rugby fans, it’s world-class action. To the costumed stands, it’s the biggest party of the year. The Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is a 3-day tournament of non-stop rugby and top-tier vibes. Today, the #HK7s has become the most anticipated tournament on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series calendar. The event attracts some of the world’s greatest players from every corner of the globe and thousands of fans ready to cheer – rain or shine. Sport, entertainment, food, drink, and eclectic energy combine as the stadium takes on a life of its own. Rugby Sevens in Hong Kong earned a reputation as one of Asia’s most popular annual sporting events.

Press contacts:

WOW Summit:

Name: Victoria Loskutova

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://wowsummit.net/

Hong Kong Sevens:

Name: Michelle You

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.hkrugby.com/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004085-14.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03003-0.52%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01267-5.23%
Union
U$0.00699+1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06773-2.58%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable