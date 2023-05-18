Ethereum Singapore 2023 To Bridge Over 2,000 Web3 Developers, Talents With The Local Ecosystem

By: PANews
2023/05/18 13:37

Ethereum Singapore 2023, which will bring together builders, developers and communities to grow the thriving Ethereum ecosystem, is all set to raise its curtains on 10 September. The 3-day event held at Singapore’s National Gallery is supported by community partners including the Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group, and sets the stage to spotlight Web3’s potential for good with real use cases from local non-profit organizations. It is expected to draw over 2000 developers from around the world.

The theme of the event ‘Infinite Garden City’ reflects Singapore’s identity as a city in a garden and mirrors the vision of Ethereum as an infinite garden for all that organically evolves with the support of people that nurture the space.

It aims to cultivate local impact in the non profits and public goods space, and seed the future of talents while showcasing how local communities can come together to create a vibrant tapestry of Singapore's Ethereum ecosystem.

“Singapore has been the global poster child for efficiencies in transportation, infrastructure, and healthcare. We’re excited to spotlight another side of Singapore which is its beating heart - our local communities. Ethereum Singapore 2023 will be an opportunity for the Ethereum community to come down and tackle problems while devising meaningful solutions in the non-profit space and show the world the possibilities to use tech for good,” says Qing Ze Hum, Lead of Ethereum Singapore 2023.

“Since the first Ethereum conference that was hosted in 2015, the Singapore community has grown into an Asian powerhouse, attracting all kinds of new Dapps, innovation and funding interests, and talent into the country. Come 2023, we are very optimistic about what the next 5 years will bring with this developer-focused conference,” says Shaun Djie, Founder of Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group. Founded in 2016, the community has grown to over 9,000 members with the goal to engage and expand the Ethereum ecosystem in Singapore.

The event will be split into thematic spaces including decentralized finance, infrastructure, security, and builders, each serving as a community hub while being a hotpot of incredible ideas and action. From beginner workshops on how to get started participating in the Ethereum ecosystem, to inspiring and technical talks on advanced topics such as privacy, scaling, and zero-knowledge technology, it will appeal to technology enthusiasts and businesses whichever growth stage they are in.

A hackathon focused on public goods will solve challenges outlined by local non profit and social enterprises and consist of quadratic funding wherein participating organizations will vote for their favorite projects and pick winners. All of this will culminate into an open-source

playbook that will be published globally to serve as an inspiration for people wanting to do this with their local communities too.

To register and receive Ethereum Singapore 2023 updates visit www.ethereumsingapore.com.

About Ethereum Singapore

Ethereum Singapore aims to spotlight and harness Web3 for good. Driven by community partners, like the Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group, it brings together developers, builders, creators on one platform to solve real-life problems that non-profit organizations face and demonstrate what the Ethereum ecosystem can do. The event consists of an open source hackathon, engaging workshops and inspiring talks on technical Web3 topics.

Website: www.ethereumsingapore.com Twitter: @ethereum_sg

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004085-14.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03003-0.52%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01267-5.23%
Union
U$0.00699+1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06773-2.58%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable