In the ever-changing crypto market, every emerging concept has the potential to become the next market hotspot. Looking back, from "DeFi Summer" to "NFT & GameFi Summer" and the "Metaverse," eachIn the ever-changing crypto market, every emerging concept has the potential to become the next market hotspot. Looking back, from "DeFi Summer" to "NFT & GameFi Summer" and the "Metaverse," each
Learn/Learn/Featured Content/Will DePIN ...Enthusiasm?

Will DePIN Be the Next Big Breakthrough Amid Capital Enthusiasm?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Industry Buzz
Everscale
EVER$0.00992-0.60%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001019-6.25%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004005-0.71%
SURGE
SURGE$0.05922+97.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.11851+4.95%

In the ever-changing crypto market, every emerging concept has the potential to become the next market hotspot. Looking back, from "DeFi Summer" to "NFT & GameFi Summer" and the "Metaverse," each concept has influenced the landscape of the crypto market. In recent years, "DePIN" has gradually become the focus of attention, attracting a surge of capital and interest. Messari's research report boldly predicts that by 2028, the market size of DePIN could reach $3.5 trillion.

So, with such a vast market outlook, can DePIN become the next big breakthrough in the crypto market? This is undoubtedly a question that many investors and industry professionals are closely watching.

Current State of DePIN Development

DePIN, or Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, is a new type of network model that leverages blockchain technology to incentivize users to share and manage physical infrastructure. It encompasses multiple fields, including computing, storage, networking, sensors, and energy. The goal is to enhance resource utilization efficiency, reduce operating costs, and promote technological innovation through a decentralized approach.

Currently, the DePIN sector has already taken shape, with the total market cap approaching $21.23 billion, representing a 17.1% increase since the beginning of the year. According to DePINscan data, as of August, there are approximately 276 DePIN-related projects, mainly categorized into AI, wireless, energy, services, sensors, data, and computing. Moreover, the competitive landscape of DePIN shows a clear leading effect, with the top 10 projects accounting for about 80.5% of the market cap, reaching $17.08 billion.


Inflow of Capital: Driving the Evolution of the DePIN Market

This year, venture capital investment in DePIN projects has seen a significant recovery. Major investment institutions have established large funds for DePIN, such as Borderless Capital's $100 million fund, the joint $500 million fund from Hodler Investments and Gewan Holding, and Bitrue Ventures' $40 million fund. Meanwhile, the SOLLONG Foundation, Lemniscap, and others have also announced major funding plans focused on nurturing early-stage DePIN and Web3 projects.

As capital pours in, the DePIN market is experiencing a rapid growth phase. This strong influx of capital has given rise to many new DePIN stars, including Project Zero in the renewable energy sector, which secured $12 million in funding, the flight tracking network Wingbits, which raised $3.5 million in seed funding, and projects like Andrena on Solana and Daylight on Base, which raised $18 million and $9 million respectively. Additionally, projects such as Verida, Peaq, and Blockless have also achieved rapid growth through multiple rounds of funding, with total amounts reaching tens of millions of dollars.

Why is DePIN Gaining So Much Attention and Expectation?

The reason DePIN has garnered widespread attention and anticipation lies in its innovative integration of crypto incentive mechanisms, decentralized architecture, and community-centered governance models. This has brought revolutionary changes to the financing, operation, and governance of traditional infrastructure.

  • DePIN, with its unique crypto incentive mechanism, opens a more efficient and flexible path for capital allocation in capital-intensive and high-maintenance infrastructure projects. By operating in a decentralized manner, DePIN can break free from reliance on traditional funding models, allowing for flexible mobilization and optimized allocation of resources. This, in turn, drives the creation of more competitive services and products, meeting society's urgent demand for efficient and convenient infrastructure.
  • The DePIN network builds a highly redundant distributed system, enhancing stability and reliability by decentralizing data and services across multiple nodes. This design ensures that even in the face of single-node failures or network fluctuations, the entire network can continue to operate smoothly, providing a solid guarantee for the stable operation of infrastructure.
  • DePIN adopts a community-centered management approach, giving local communities direct participation rights in network management, allowing resource allocation and maintenance decisions to be closely aligned with grassroots and practical needs. This community-led management model injects new energy and momentum into infrastructure governance and operations, providing valuable insights and inspiration for future urban governance and public services.

Final Thoughts

Although DePIN has seen a surge of capital inflows, we must also acknowledge the uncertainties it faces. Rating agency Moody's highlighted in its report that the widespread adoption of DePIN could encounter significant challenges, such as legal regulations, interoperability issues, and cybersecurity risks.

In this context, MEXC has keenly recognized the strong interest and potential demand for the DePIN sector. Not only has MEXC listed a variety of DePIN projects, but it has also set up a dedicated DePIN section, providing investors with more diversified trading options. Additionally, MEXC has introduced ultra-low trading fees, reducing the trading costs for users.


The DePIN market, fueled by strong capital interest, is showing tremendous potential and vitality. As for whether DePIN can truly become the next major market focal point and breakthrough, MEXC will maintain a high level of attention and closely track its every developmental move.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus