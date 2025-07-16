The cryptocurrency market stands at a potential turning point following Donald Trump's November 2024 re-election victory, with his proposed "U.S. Bitcoin Strategic Reserve" taking center stage. This unprecedented initiative promises to reshape not only the Bitcoin market but potentially the entire global financial system. As Trump prepares to take office, market participants and policymakers alike are closely monitoring the feasibility and timeline of this ambitious plan, which could mark a historic shift in how governments approach digital assets.









The foundation for a U.S. Bitcoin Strategic Reserve was laid well before Trump's campaign promises. Senator Cynthia Lummis's Bitcoin Act of 2024, introduced on July 31, 2024, proposed an ambitious goal of accumulating 1 million Bitcoin over five years through systematic government purchases of 200,000 BTC annually. This legislative framework provided the blueprint for Trump's subsequent campaign promises.





Trump's vision extends beyond mere Bitcoin accumulation. His pledge to become the "Crypto President" encompasses establishing a comprehensive cryptocurrency framework through executive orders, including establishing a Bitcoin reserve, ensuring banking access for the crypto industry, and creating a dedicated Crypto Advisory Council. On December 17, 2024, the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) released a draft executive order suggesting that the U.S. government allocate 1-5% of treasury assets to purchase *URLS-BTC_USDT* as part of a long-term reserve. The proposal would be led by the Treasury Department with collaborative management from the Federal Reserve. While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell advocates congressional oversight, the appointment of a crypto-friendly Treasury Secretary signals potential swift implementation through executive action.









Given the bureaucratic difficulty of adjusting current policies and introducing new policies related to emerging blockchain technologies, the financial management and implementation involved in establishing a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve is unlikely to be smooth sailing process. The establishment of a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve faces two distinct implementation paths, each with its own timeline and challenges. The choice between executive order and congressional legislation will significantly impact both the speed and sustainability of the initiative.





2.1Executive Order (Earliest Implementation: Second Half of 2025)

Issuing a presidential executive order would be the fastest way to establish the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. An executive order would allow Trump to bypass opposition from the Federal Reserve and Congress, expediting the creation of the reserve. The Bitcoin Policy Institute's proposal suggests utilizing the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) for *URLS-BTC_USDT* purchases. However, this approach risks congressional pushback and potential reversal by future administrations, raising questions about its long-term stability.





2.2Congressional Legislation (Earliest Implementation: Second Half of 2026)

While more time-consuming, the legislative path offers greater long-term stability. This process requires comprehensive policy research through the Crypto Advisory Council, followed by extensive congressional review including Senate Banking Committee scrutiny and votes in both chambers. Despite offering stronger legal foundations, this approach faces potential opposition from conservative lawmakers, pushing implementation into late 2026 or beyond.





According to recent reports, the cryptocurrency industry is actively advocating for Trump’s team to issue an executive order on his first day in office, aiming to jumpstart promised cryptocurrency policy reforms and accelerate mainstream adoption. Should the Trump administration proceed with establishing the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve through an executive order, tangible progress could be seen as early as mid-2025. This decisive move would serve a dual purpose: accelerating the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies within traditional financial frameworks while establishing crucial legal precedents for comprehensive crypto-blockchain regulation. The combined effect of these developments could fundamentally reshape the Bitcoin market's dynamics and institutional participation."









In the process of advancing the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, the following key milestones will significantly impact the pace of policy implementation, which could potentially trigger market fluctuations.





Trump's inauguration speech and initial executive actions will provide crucial indicators of the administration's commitment to the reserve plan. Market participants will closely monitor any mentions of cryptocurrency initiatives during this transition period.





By mid-2025, the newly established Crypto Advisory Council is expected to complete its feasibility study on the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. It will then present related policy recommendations and reports. This milestone will mark the official transition of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve plan into the implementation phase. If Trump chooses to advance the plan via executive order, it is anticipated that the relevant orders will be signed around this time, formally initiating the acquisition and management of *URLS-BTC_USDT* reserves.





After the executive order is signed, relevant government agencies such as the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve will begin drafting detailed implementation protocols for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. These will address critical issues such as the purchasing process for *URLS-BTC_USDT*, reserve proportions, and asset management strategies. However, this stage is likely to face significant opposition and intervention from Congress, particularly from conservative lawmakers. As a result, while an executive order may expedite the plan, its execution and final completion will certainly encounter difficult political negotiations and delays.





If the Bitcoin Reserve strategy progresses smoothly and delivers the anticipated economic benefits, it could further accelerate the legislative process, potentially reshaping the global cryptocurrency market landscape.









The Bitcoin Strategic Reserve stands as one of the most ambitious elements of Trump's cryptocurrency agenda, though it currently remains at the conceptual and planning stage. Its potential implications extend beyond immediate market dynamics to fundamentally reshape the intersection of government policy with digital assets. While an executive order pathway offers expedited implementation, it introduces uncertainty around long-term institutional durability. Congressional legislation, despite its extended timeline potentially stretching into 2026, would provide the robust legal and regulatory foundation necessary for such a transformative initiative. The administration's clear commitment to this reserve concept, coupled with emerging policy frameworks, has already catalyzed global discourse on government participation in cryptocurrency markets and spurred increased research into sovereign cryptocurrency holdings.





In this monumental policy moment, selecting a reliable trading platform becomes increasingly critical. As a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, MEXC has earned the trust of numerous Bitcoin investors with its exceptional security, diverse trading options, seamless user experience, and professional customer service. While Bitcoin’s future trajectory remains uncertain, capitalizing on present investment opportunities is crucial. With highly competitive transaction fees, MEXC enables users to trade *URLS-BTC_USDT* at minimal cost, effectively lowering the investment threshold and empowering investors to seize this historic opportunity.



