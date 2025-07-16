What Is the Concept of "d/acc" Proposed by Vitalik Buterin?

The concept of "d/acc" has once again come into the spotlight.





Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin highly praised the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) as the platform's most outstanding non-financial application achievement. At noon on August 19, he made a groundbreaking move by registering a brand new ENS domain—dacc.eth. This move quickly caught the attention of the crypto community. Following this, he announced that on August 22, he would delve deeper into his proposed concept of "d/acc" (Defensive Accelerationism) in an audio space on a well-known platform, further fueling market curiosity and anticipation.













In fact, as early as last November, Vitalik had already publicly discussed "d/acc."





"d/acc" is a concept introduced by Vitalik Buterin as a technological philosophy reflecting on the current trajectory of technological development and addressing future challenges. "d/acc" is an abbreviation, where "d" represents multiple meanings, including defense, decentralization, democracy, and differential. These terms collectively form the core concept of d/acc, which is about accelerating technological development in various fields to defend against potential attacks and risks, while also promoting decentralization, democracy, and differentiated growth.









Defense First: "d/acc" emphasizes prioritizing defense and security in the process of technological development. This includes developing personal defense tools, enhancing data security and immutability, and using blockchain technology to achieve decentralization and personal privacy protection.





Decentralization: "d/acc" advocates for the decentralized development of technology to prevent excessive concentration of power and monopolies. By using distributed technologies and open, transparent decision-making processes, the risk of technology being controlled by a few and used to harm humanity can be reduced.





Democratic Participation: "d/acc" encourages more people to participate in the development and decision-making processes of technology, achieving democratic governance. This helps ensure that the application of technology truly reflects societal needs and interests, promoting the overall enhancement of human welfare.





Differentiated Development: "d/acc" believes that technological development should be diverse rather than following a single path. By encouraging differentiated development, it can stimulate more innovative thinking and solutions to address challenges and needs in various fields.









"e/acc" is an abbreviation for "Effective Accelerationism". It advocates using technological innovation and capitalist forces to drive social transformation, even at the cost of disrupting existing societal orders.





"e/acc" is especially interested in artificial intelligence, believing that AI is one of the most effective ways to accelerate social development. "e/acc" has garnered significant attention in the Silicon Valley tech community, with notable figures such as Marc Andreessen, founder of A16Z, and Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, adding the "e/acc" label to their social media accounts.





Compared to "e/acc," "d/acc" is more cautious and responsible in its approach.





"e/acc" emphasizes the immense benefits of technological advancement and desires to accelerate this trend to bring these benefits more quickly. However, Vitalik Buterin believes that advocates of "e/acc" are too radical and overlook the risks and challenges that technological progress may bring. In contrast, "d/acc" places greater emphasis on defense and security, advocating for a more cautious and responsible approach in the process of technological development to ensure that technology promotes human welfare rather than becoming a tool for domination and oppression.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.