What is SOON? A Solana VM Rollup Solution for Building a High-Performance Cross-Chain Ecosystem

As blockchain adoption accelerates, traditional Layer 1 networks are increasingly strained by the demands of high-throughput transactions and complex decentralized applications. While Layer 2 scaling solutions like Optimism and zkSync have emerged to address these limitations, their reliance on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) often restricts overall performance and scalability.





SOON introduces a groundbreaking approach by integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) into Layer 2 architecture. This innovative solution delivers significantly higher throughput, lower latency, and enhanced scalability—paving the way for next-generation cross-chain decentralized ecosystems.









SOON is a high-performance Rollup solution built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), designed to address blockchain scalability, interoperability, and user experience challenges through a modular architecture. Rather than being limited to the Solana ecosystem, SOON brings its high-performance execution environment to other Layer 1 blockchains such as Ethereum and BNB Chain , offering developers a cross-chain compatible and easy-to-deploy blockchain development platform.









SOON’s core offerings include:





SOON Mainnet: A general-purpose Layer 2 network on Ethereum that uses a decoupled SVM as its execution layer.

SOON Stack: A set of infrastructure tools that enable deployment of SVM-based Layer 2 solutions on any Layer 1 blockchain.

InterSOON: A cross-chain messaging protocol based on Hyperlane, enabling seamless interaction between different blockchains.













One of SOON’s most innovative breakthroughs lies in its decoupled SVM framework. Traditionally, the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) is tightly integrated within the Solana blockchain. SOON, however, extracts the SVM and modularizes it into a standalone, pluggable component. This allows developers to deploy and run SVM-based applications on any compatible blockchain—not just within the Solana ecosystem. By decoupling the SVM, SOON greatly enhances its versatility and promotes interoperability across blockchains, giving developers a broader and more flexible development environment.









Leveraging the parallel processing capabilities of the SVM, SOON delivers high throughput and low-latency transaction processing. This makes it particularly well-suited for performance-intensive applications such as DeFi , gaming, and AI









Powered by the InterSOON protocol, SOON enables seamless cross-chain messaging and communication. Whether it’s SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack, or other Layer 1 blockchains, InterSOON ensures smooth interaction between networks, offering users a consistent experience across ecosystems. This level of cross-chain interoperability enhances flexibility, scalability, and contributes to a more connected and thriving blockchain ecosystem.









The SOON project adopts a modular architecture consisting of three core components: SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack, and InterSOON. SOON Mainnet serves as a general-purpose Layer 2 solution, offering a high-performance execution environment. SOON Stack is a set of interoperable tools that support the deployment and operation of SVM-based Layer 2 networks on any underlying Layer 1. InterSOON functions as a cross-chain messaging protocol, ensuring seamless communication between different blockchain networks. This modular design gives the SOON project exceptional flexibility and scalability, allowing it to adapt effectively to evolving market demands.













Token Name: SOON

Initial Total Supply: 1 billion

Annual Inflation Rate: 3%









Community – 51%: Distributed through fair issuance and long-term supporter rewards.

Ecosystem – 25%: Allocated to support ecosystem growth and partnerships.

Airdrops & Liquidity – 8%: Used to attract new users and provide exchange liquidity.

Foundation/Treasury – 6%: Reserved for long-term sustainability and project operations.

Team & Core Contributors – 10%: Rewards for the core team and early contributors.













Governance: Holders can participate in key governance decisions on SOON Mainnet and SOON Stack, including protocol upgrades, resource allocation, and incentive mechanisms.





Ecosystem Incentives: Encourages innovation and participation by rewarding developers and ecosystem projects.





Staking: Staking SOON enhances network security. Stakers receive an annual yield of 3%.









SOON delivers a high-performance, scalable Layer 2 solution through its decoupled SVM architecture, parallel processing capabilities, multi-chain support, and flexible modular design. Its innovative tokenomics and community-driven governance bring renewed vitality to the blockchain ecosystem. As support from more Layer 1 networks grows and the technology continues to mature, SOON is poised to achieve broader adoption and greater impact across the blockchain space.





As SOON continues to thrive, its partnership with leading global exchange MEXC provides strong momentum for future growth. Known for its low trading fees, ultra-fast transaction speeds, wide asset coverage, and deep liquidity, MEXC has earned the trust of investors worldwide. Its keen insight into emerging projects and comprehensive support make it fertile ground for cultivating high-potential blockchain innovations.





In addition to Spot trading, don’t miss out on the SOON airdrop event via the MEXC Airdrop+ page—participate now for a chance to win exciting rewards!





