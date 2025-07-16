What is Redacted Coin (RDAC)? A New Engine Powering a Diverse AI + Web3 Ecosystem

As Web3 enters a new phase of multi-chain and multi-scenario integration, Redacted Coin (RDAC) is building an innovative ecosystem across DeFi, AI, SocialFi, payments, gaming, and NFTs through a composite model of accelerator + application matrix + data economy. By leveraging the incentive mechanism of its native token RDAC, Redacted transforms real user activity into on-chain asset value, creating new growth pathways for Web3.









Redacted Coin is a global acceleration platform for Web3 startups, built on a dual-engine model that emphasizes both utility and user growth. Unlike traditional single-project platforms, Redacted Coin develops an ecosystem matrix composed of diverse products, aiming to lower the entry barrier for users into Web3 while offering developers comprehensive support in traffic, funding, and technology.





Its native token, RDAC , serves as the core utility token of the ecosystem—enabling platform governance, feature access, and acting as the key medium for user interactions such as trading, staking, airdrops, and data contributions.









Redacted has launched several application-layer products that have already gained initial traction in the market. These span key sectors including blockchain gaming, AI, trading, payments, NFTs, and social platforms. Its core platforms include:





RampX : A zero-Gas cross-chain bridging platform offering a streamlined, fast, and secure asset transfer experience.

iAgent : An on-chain gaming system combining visual data training with AI engines—the world's first AI + DePIN-powered Web3 agent platform.

Mintify : A high-speed trading terminal for crypto assets, with total trading volume exceeding $25 million.

FlashX : A crypto trading bot based on Twitter (X), integrating AI strategies and supporting multi-asset trading, with over $18.5 million in transactions.

Maxis : A gamified NFT platform with a total trading volume of $96 million.

Swipooor : "Crypto Tinder" that merges GameFi and SocialFi, enabling users to earn while socializing.

BipTap : Crypto banking infrastructure with over 200,000 users and a monthly transaction volume exceeding $120 million.

PG Capital: A Web3 community venture platform that allows users to participate in early-stage project funding and governance.





These products not only deliver practical value to users but also establish genuine demand for RDAC within the ecosystem.









The economic model of RDAC is built around a closed-loop system of use-incentivize-reuse, with an innovative twist: the integration of behavioral staking.





Multi-platform incentives : Holding or using RDAC grants benefits across the ecosystem, including discounts, airdrops, and exclusive access.

Tiered system : User levels increase based on staking volume and active participation, unlocking more earning opportunities.

On-chain data assetization: User behaviors—such as trading, interactions, and data submissions—are converted into staked data assets, allowing users to earn ecosystem rewards. This brings the concept of “contribution equals value” to life.

Reportedly, the maximum supply of RDAC is 1 billion tokens, with the distribution breakdown as follows:









Allocation Category Description 26.66% Ecosystem Used to support the development of the Redacted ecosystem, including product incubation, developer incentives, and infrastructure building. 25.00% Community Allocated to community members to incentivize participation and contributions, partially distributed via airdrops and other means. 13.00% Contributors Allocated to core contributors and developers as a reward for their work on the project. 11.30% Seed Round Allocated to early-stage investors to support the initial development of the project. 6.00% Liquidity Used to provide liquidity on exchanges and ensure token circulation. 5.00% Advisors Allocated to the project's advisory team as a reward for strategic guidance and support. 4.54% Angel Round Allocated to early angel investors to support the project's launch phase. 4.30% Public Sale 1.41% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, followed by linear vesting over 2 months. 4.20% Private Sale

0.83% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, followed by linear vesting over 9 months.





Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and Manifold Trading. Redacted defines its tokenomics model as "the more you use, the greater the rewards," aiming to drive continuous engagement and value accumulation. According to public information, Redacted has completed two major funding rounds, with backing from well-known institutions including, and





Seed Round: In June 2024, Redacted completed a In June 2024, Redacted completed a $10 million seed funding round led by The Spartan Group, with participation from Saison Capital, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and others.

Public Sale: In March 2025, Redacted raised $3 million through a public token sale.





The total funding from these two rounds amounts to $13 million, primarily used to support the development and expansion of the Redacted ecosystem.









Redacted is not just another platform token or governance token. It is a multidimensional economic system built around real products and user needs, aiming to solve two core challenges faced by most Web3 projects: lack of user base and lack of real revenue. By channeling actual revenue from its ecosystem products back into the value of RDAC, Redacted creates deep synergy between the token and its applications. At the same time, it uses behavioral data and user contributions to identify user groups with true long-term value, forming an organic growth model. Furthermore, Redacted is committed to providing both institutional and individual users with a shared platform that integrates usability and profitability, breaking down barriers between investment and application. The vision of Redacted Coin is to become an application-based asset collaboration network within the Web3 world: effectively connecting developers, users, capital, and data. Through multi-role collaboration, it aims to continuously power ecosystem momentum and achieve truly sustainable, decentralized growth.









RDAC is not an isolated token project but a new-type ecosystem representative built on real use cases, multi-application deployment, and data-driven incentives. Whether you are an investor, developer, or regular user, Redacted offers clear participation paths and value capture methods. As Web3 transitions toward application-driven growth, Redacted Coin's multi-chain application matrix and incentive mechanisms could be a key gateway to the next crypto market growth phase.





