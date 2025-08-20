What is PROMPT? An Introduction to Digital Assets

PROMPT is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Wayfinder decentralized platform, which is focused on enabling user-owned, autonomous AI agents to securely and efficiently navigate within and across blockchain ecosystems and applications. Launched in 2024, PROMPT cryptocurrency was developed to address the challenge of interoperability and autonomous asset management in the Web3 sector. With its innovative AI-driven technology, PROMPT enables users to deploy and manage autonomous agents that transact digital assets via dedicated Web3 wallets, ensuring both security and operational efficiency in the blockchain ecosystem.
PROMPT was founded in 2024 by the team behind Wayfinder, a group of experienced professionals in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and decentralized systems. While specific founder names are not disclosed in the available sources, the project's leadership has a track record of building scalable blockchain solutions and AI-driven platforms. Their vision was to create a cryptocurrency platform that could solve the persistent problem of cross-chain interoperability and autonomous digital asset management through the innovative application of AI and blockchain technology.
Since its inception, Wayfinder (PROMPT) has achieved several significant milestones, including the launch of its mainnet in early 2024, the deployment of autonomous AI agents capable of cross-chain transactions, and the establishment of a growing cryptocurrency community on platforms like Twitter and Discord. The project gained substantial attention after demonstrating secure, user-owned AI agents that can independently transact digital assets, positioning PROMPT as an innovator in the AI and Web3 interoperability space.
The PROMPT ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for Web3 users and developers. The core offerings include:
These three components work together to create a comprehensive environment where PROMPT serves as the utility token that powers all interactions within the cryptocurrency network, creating a self-sustaining and efficient blockchain ecosystem.
The Web3 sector currently faces several critical challenges that PROMPT cryptocurrency aims to solve through its innovative approach:
PROMPT addresses these pain points through its AI-driven, omni-chain platform, which enables secure cross-chain transactions, autonomous digital asset management, and robust wallet integration. By leveraging advanced AI and blockchain technology, PROMPT provides a comprehensive solution that transforms how users interact with decentralized ecosystems.
PROMPT cryptocurrency has been designed with a thoughtful tokenomics model to ensure long-term sustainability and value for all stakeholders:
The total issuance (maximum supply) of the digital token PROMPT is 1.00 billion tokens. The proportional distribution is as follows:
No further detailed breakdown of allocations (such as team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is provided in the available sources. The circulating supply is also reported as 1.00 billion PROMPT, indicating that the full supply may be in circulation.
Key points:
For more granular allocation details (e.g., team, treasury, investors), the official white paper or tokenomics documentation would be required, but this information is not present in the current search results.
Within the blockchain ecosystem, PROMPT serves multiple functions:
PROMPT stands as an innovative solution in the Web3 and AI sector, addressing key challenges through its autonomous agent technology and cross-chain interoperability. With its growing cryptocurrency ecosystem and robust technical foundation, PROMPT demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and developers interact with decentralized applications and digital assets.
