What is PROMPT? An Introduction to Digital Assets

PROMPT is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Wayfinder decentralized platform, which is focused on enabling user-owned, autonomous AI agents to securely and efficiently navigate within and across blockchain ecosystems and applications. Launched in 2024, PROMPT cryptocurrency was developed to address the challenge of interoperability and autonomous asset management in the Web3 sector. With its innovative AI-driven technology, PROMPT enables users to deploy and manage autonomous agents that transact digital assets via dedicated Web3 wallets, ensuring both security and operational efficiency in the blockchain ecosystem.

PROMPT was founded in 2024 by the team behind Wayfinder, a group of experienced professionals in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and decentralized systems. While specific founder names are not disclosed in the available sources, the project's leadership has a track record of building scalable blockchain solutions and AI-driven platforms. Their vision was to create a cryptocurrency platform that could solve the persistent problem of cross-chain interoperability and autonomous digital asset management through the innovative application of AI and blockchain technology.

Since its inception, Wayfinder (PROMPT) has achieved several significant milestones, including the launch of its mainnet in early 2024, the deployment of autonomous AI agents capable of cross-chain transactions, and the establishment of a growing cryptocurrency community on platforms like Twitter and Discord. The project gained substantial attention after demonstrating secure, user-owned AI agents that can independently transact digital assets, positioning PROMPT as an innovator in the AI and Web3 interoperability space.

The PROMPT ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for Web3 users and developers. The core offerings include:

Wayfinder Platform:

The primary platform of the PROMPT ecosystem, Wayfinder enables users to deploy autonomous AI agents that navigate blockchain ecosystems and execute transactions via dedicated Web3 wallets. This platform provides secure, efficient digital asset management and cross-chain interoperability, making it a leading solution for decentralized AI applications. AI Agent SDK:

The AI Agent SDK extends the functionality of Wayfinder by allowing developers to build, customize, and deploy their own autonomous agents. This toolkit empowers users to create agents tailored to specific use cases, benefiting from seamless integration and robust security features. Web3 Wallet Integration:

This component completes the PROMPT ecosystem by providing secure wallet infrastructure for AI agents. Through innovative wallet management features, users can ensure their digital assets are protected while enabling autonomous transactions across multiple blockchains.

These three components work together to create a comprehensive environment where PROMPT serves as the utility token that powers all interactions within the cryptocurrency network, creating a self-sustaining and efficient blockchain ecosystem.

The Web3 sector currently faces several critical challenges that PROMPT cryptocurrency aims to solve through its innovative approach:

Cross-Chain Interoperability:

Users in the blockchain industry struggle with fragmented ecosystems, making it difficult to move digital assets and data across different chains. This results in inefficiencies and increased costs for developers and users. Traditional solutions have failed to address this problem due to technical barriers and lack of standardization. Autonomous Asset Management:

Another significant challenge is the lack of secure, user-owned autonomous agents that can manage digital assets independently. This problem causes operational bottlenecks and prevents users from fully leveraging decentralized finance and AI capabilities. Existing solutions are limited by manual intervention and security risks. Secure AI Integration:

The industry also suffers from insecure integration of AI agents with blockchain applications, creating vulnerabilities for users and developers. This challenge has persisted despite previous attempts because of fundamental issues with wallet management and agent autonomy.

PROMPT addresses these pain points through its AI-driven, omni-chain platform, which enables secure cross-chain transactions, autonomous digital asset management, and robust wallet integration. By leveraging advanced AI and blockchain technology, PROMPT provides a comprehensive solution that transforms how users interact with decentralized ecosystems.

PROMPT cryptocurrency has been designed with a thoughtful tokenomics model to ensure long-term sustainability and value for all stakeholders:

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the digital token PROMPT is 1.00 billion tokens. The proportional distribution is as follows:

1,000,000,000 PROMPT Free token distribution (Launchpool): 1,400,000 PROMPT, which is 0.14% of the total supply 1,200,000 PROMPT (0.12%) via one launchpool event 200,000 PROMPT (0.02%) via another launchpool event

No further detailed breakdown of allocations (such as team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is provided in the available sources. The circulating supply is also reported as 1.00 billion PROMPT, indicating that the full supply may be in circulation.

1,400,000 PROMPT (0.14%) Circulating supply: 1,000,000,000 PROMPT

For more granular allocation details (e.g., team, treasury, investors), the official white paper or tokenomics documentation would be required, but this information is not present in the current search results.

Within the blockchain ecosystem, PROMPT serves multiple functions:

Utility Token: Used to pay for transaction fees and agent operations within the Wayfinder platform.

Used to pay for transaction fees and agent operations within the Wayfinder platform. Governance: Token holders may participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and upgrades (subject to future implementation).

Token holders may participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and upgrades (subject to future implementation). Staking: Users can stake PROMPT cryptocurrency to earn rewards and gain additional privileges, with APY determined by network activity and staking pool parameters.

PROMPT stands as an innovative solution in the Web3 and AI sector, addressing key challenges through its autonomous agent technology and cross-chain interoperability. With its growing cryptocurrency ecosystem and robust technical foundation, PROMPT demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and developers interact with decentralized applications and digital assets.

