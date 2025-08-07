What is PCX? An Introduction to Digital Assets

PCX token is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the ChainX decentralized platform focused on cross-chain asset interoperability. Launched in May 2019, ChainX crypto was developed to address the challenge of seamless asset transfer and value measurement across multiple blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polkadot. With its innovative inter-chain bridge technology, the PCX coin enables users to deposit and mine assets from different chains, ensuring secure, efficient, and transparent cross-chain operations.
ChainX was founded in 2019 by a team of blockchain experts with deep experience in distributed systems, cryptography, and financial technology. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that could break down the barriers between isolated blockchain ecosystems, enabling true asset interoperability and decentralized finance. Since its inception, the ChainX project has achieved several significant milestones, including the launch of its mainnet in May 2019, the introduction of cross-chain mining and staking mechanisms, and the establishment of strategic partnerships with leading blockchain projects. The project gained substantial attention after successfully implementing its inter-chain bridge, positioning ChainX token as an innovator in the cross-chain DeFi space.
The PCX crypto ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for users seeking cross-chain asset management:
These three components work together to create a comprehensive environment where the ChainX token serves as the utility and governance token that powers all interactions within the network, fostering a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.
The cross-chain DeFi sector currently faces several critical challenges that PCX coin aims to solve through its innovative approach:
ChainX crypto addresses these pain points through its decentralized inter-chain bridge and mining model, enabling seamless asset transfers, fair value measurement, and robust network security. By leveraging blockchain technology, PCX provides a comprehensive and secure solution that transforms how users interact with cross-chain assets.
The total issuance of the digital token PCX (ChainX) is 21 million tokens. This is a fixed maximum supply, similar to Bitcoin, and is not subject to further increase.
Proportional distribution details:
Summary Table:
|Category
|Amount (PCX)
|Proportion (%)
|Total Issuance
|21,000,000
|100
|Founding Team
|4,200,000
|20
|Circulating Supply
|~6,800,000
|~32
|Remaining (to be mined)
|~14,200,000
|~68
Key points:
For the most current and detailed breakdown, refer to the official ChainX documentation or white paper (typically available on the official ChainX website).
ChainX stands as an innovative solution in the cross-chain DeFi sector, addressing key challenges through its inter-chain bridge and decentralized mining model. With its growing ecosystem and robust tokenomics, PCX crypto demonstrates significant potential to transform how users interact with digital assets across multiple blockchains.
