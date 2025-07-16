What is Newton? Verifiable AI Infrastructure for Automated Decentralized Finance

Newton is a project dedicated to building a decentralized infrastructure layer focused on enabling verifiable on-chain automation and secure delegated authorization. By integrating trusted execution environments (TEEs), zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), and a modular agent-based architecture, the Newton Protocol brings the entire automation process on-chain, significantly enhancing transparency, composability, and trust.









As blockchain technology continues to evolve, decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as a major force in the fintech landscape. However, many existing DeFi solutions still rely on centralized bots or off-chain coordination, resulting in limited transparency, weaker security, and increased trust assumptions. The Newton project was launched to address these challenges by introducing decentralized automation, offering a fundamentally new approach to on-chain financial infrastructure.





Launched by the Magic Newton Foundation, Newton is backed by an organization committed to advancing blockchain innovation and adoption. The Magic Newton Foundation aims to build a more open, transparent, and efficient financial system through cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure.













Newton Protocol introduces a decentralized automation mechanism that enables complex on-chain operations to be executed automatically, without centralized intervention. This not only improves operational efficiency but also significantly reduces reliance on trust, enhancing transparency and security across the DeFi ecosystem.









With Newton Protocol, users can securely authorize agents to act on their behalf without exposing private keys or sensitive information to any third party. This functionality is enabled through programmable permissions, ensuring that all actions are executed only under user-approved conditions, greatly enhancing the security of user assets.









Newton Protocol combines TEEs with ZKPs to establish a robust trust foundation for on-chain automation. TEEs ensure confidentiality and integrity during computation, while ZKPs enable the validation of operations without revealing sensitive details, further enhancing the system's security and privacy protections.









Newton Protocol adopts a modular agent-based architecture that allows developers to easily build and deploy a wide range of automated services. This design improves development efficiency, fosters innovation and competition, and unlocks a broader array of use cases and solutions within the DeFi ecosystem.









NEWT is the native ERC-20 token of the Newton Protocol.









Token Symbol: NEWT

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 NEWT









The initial allocation of NEWT tokens is designed to align incentives between core contributors, early supporters, and the broader Newton Protocol community, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the ecosystem. Specifically, 60% is allocated to the community, 18.5% to core contributors, 16.5% to early investors, and 5% to Magic Labs.













Secure Consensus Staking (dPoS): Validators and agent operators can stake NEWT tokens to help secure the network and earn issuance rewards.





Transaction and Permission Fees: NEWT is used to pay for all agent-related actions, including granting, updating, or revoking permissions, as well as gas fees for trigger executions.





Model Registry Collateral: Developers must stake NEWT to register agent models. Operators also provide NEWT as collateral to offer agent services and earn revenue from user payments.





Governance: As the protocol matures, stakers will be able to participate in DAO governance, including parameter adjustments, fund deployment, and community proposals.









Newton Protocol stands out with its highly innovative and forward-looking technical architecture. By integrating TEEs, ZKPs, and a modular agent-based framework, Newton not only addresses many of the existing limitations in DeFi solutions, such as trust, security, and composability, but also opens up new possibilities for future financial innovation.





For example, by combining smart contracts with on-chain automation, Newton enables more advanced financial derivatives trading and risk management strategies. When integrated with AI technologies, Newton can also support intelligent asset management and more data-driven investment decision-making.





As a pioneer in decentralized automated finance, Newton is working to shape the future of DeFi with its unique technical advantages and visionary market approach. Looking ahead, Newton is positioning itself to become a foundational infrastructure in the decentralized finance ecosystem, delivering more secure, efficient, and intelligent financial services to users around the world.





