What is IRIS? An Introduction to Digital Assets

IRIS token is the native digital asset of the IRISnet blockchain, a next-generation interchain service hub designed to facilitate interoperability and integration of business services across heterogeneous blockchains, including both public and consortium chains. Launched in April 2019, IRISnet crypto was developed to address the critical challenge of cross-chain communication and service coordination within the rapidly expanding blockchain ecosystem. Built on the Cosmos SDK and enhanced with its own service infrastructure and improved Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, IRISnet enables developers and enterprises to build distributed applications that can seamlessly interact with multiple blockchains. The IRIS coin powers this ecosystem, providing utility for transaction fees, staking, governance, and incentivizing network participants, all while ensuring security, scalability, and efficient cross-chain operations.

IRISnet was founded in 2018 by a team led by Bianjie, a Shanghai-based blockchain technology company with deep expertise in distributed systems, cryptography, and enterprise IT solutions. The core team includes experienced engineers and researchers who have contributed to major open-source blockchain projects and have backgrounds in both academia and industry. Their vision was to create a platform that could bridge the gap between different blockchains and real-world business services, leveraging the power of the Cosmos ecosystem to enable true interoperability.

Since its inception, IRISnet has achieved several significant milestones. These include the successful completion of its private and public token sales, the launch of its mainnet in April 2019, and the integration of advanced IBC features to support cross-chain asset and data transfers. The project has also established strategic partnerships with leading blockchain projects and enterprise consortia, further expanding its ecosystem. Notably, IRISnet coin has played a pioneering role in the Cosmos network, being among the first to implement and extend IBC capabilities for real-world business use cases.

The IRISnet ecosystem is composed of several interconnected products and services designed to provide a comprehensive solution for developers, enterprises, and users seeking cross-chain interoperability.

IRIS Hub (Mainnet Platform):

The IRIS Hub is the core blockchain of the IRISnet ecosystem, serving as the main interchain service hub. It enables users and developers to deploy and interact with distributed applications that can access services and assets across multiple blockchains. The IRIS Hub leverages the Cosmos SDK and an enhanced IBC protocol, providing high throughput, security, and flexible service integration. It is currently used by a growing number of projects and enterprises for cross-chain asset transfers, decentralized finance (DeFi), and business process automation, making it a leading solution in the interoperability segment.

Interchain Service Infrastructure:

This component extends the functionality of IRISnet crypto by providing a robust framework for defining, publishing, and consuming services across different blockchains. Developers can create service-oriented distributed applications that interact with both on-chain and off-chain resources, benefiting from secure, efficient, and scalable service calls. The infrastructure uses a modular approach, allowing seamless integration with existing business systems and other blockchain networks.

Enhanced IBC Protocol and Ecosystem Tools:

IRISnet's implementation of the IBC protocol allows for secure and efficient cross-chain communication, supporting asset transfers and data exchange between IRISnet and other Cosmos-based or compatible blockchains. Additional ecosystem tools, such as wallets, explorers, and SDKs, support developers and users in managing IRIS tokens, building applications, and participating in network governance.

These components work together to create a comprehensive and powerful environment where IRIS crypto serves as the utility and governance token, powering all interactions within the network and fostering a self-sustaining, growing ecosystem.

The blockchain industry faces several critical challenges that IRISnet is designed to address:

Lack of Interoperability:

Most blockchains operate in isolation, making it difficult for assets and data to move freely between networks. This fragmentation limits the potential of decentralized applications and hinders the adoption of blockchain technology in enterprise settings.

Complexity of Service Integration:

Integrating blockchain-based services with existing business processes and IT systems is often complex and costly. Traditional solutions lack the flexibility and scalability needed for seamless integration across diverse environments.

Inefficient Cross-Chain Communication:

Existing cross-chain solutions are often slow, insecure, or limited in functionality, preventing the development of truly distributed applications that span multiple blockchains.

How IRISnet Addresses These Challenges:

Interoperability:

IRISnet's enhanced IBC protocol enables secure, scalable, and efficient cross-chain communication, allowing assets and data to move seamlessly between IRISnet and other blockchains. This unlocks new possibilities for decentralized applications and multi-chain business processes. Service Integration:

The interchain service infrastructure provides a standardized framework for defining and consuming services, making it easier for developers and enterprises to integrate blockchain technology with existing systems. This reduces complexity and accelerates adoption. Efficient Cross-Chain Operations:

By leveraging advanced consensus mechanisms and modular architecture, IRISnet delivers fast, secure, and reliable cross-chain operations, supporting a wide range of use cases from DeFi to enterprise automation.

Through these innovations, IRISnet provides a comprehensive and efficient solution that transforms how users and businesses interact with blockchain technology.

The total supply of IRISnet (IRIS) is approximately 2,120,566,816 IRIS tokens. The circulating supply is about 1,606,121,561 IRIS tokens as of the latest available data.

Proportional Distribution:

According to the IRISnet white paper and tokenomics sources, the initial distribution was as follows (rounded for clarity):

Private Sale: 12% of total supply

12% of total supply Public Sale: 8% of total supply

8% of total supply Foundation Reserve: 15% of total supply

15% of total supply Team: 15% of total supply

15% of total supply Ecosystem Development: 30% of total supply

30% of total supply Community and Partnerships: 20% of total supply

Some of these allocations, such as the team and foundation reserves, were subject to vesting and lock-up periods, with IRIS coins released linearly over time.

Within the IRISnet ecosystem, the IRIS token serves multiple functions:

Transaction Fees: Used to pay for transaction and service execution fees on the IRISnet network.

Used to pay for transaction and service execution fees on the IRISnet network. Staking: Token holders can stake IRIS coin to participate in network consensus and earn staking rewards.

Token holders can stake IRIS coin to participate in network consensus and earn staking rewards. Governance: IRIS token holders can vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance proposals, influencing the future direction of the network.

IRIS token holders can vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance proposals, influencing the future direction of the network. Incentives: Used to incentivize validators, service providers, and ecosystem participants.

At the time of the token launch, a portion of IRIS tokens entered circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting schedules to ensure market stability and long-term growth. Team and foundation allocations were locked for a period and then released linearly, while ecosystem and community allocations are distributed according to project milestones and community initiatives.

IRISnet implements an on-chain governance model, allowing IRISnet token holders to propose and vote on network changes through a transparent and decentralized process. Staking IRIS tokens not only secures the network but also enables participants to earn rewards, with the annual percentage yield (APY) varying based on network conditions and total staked supply.

IRISnet (IRIS) stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain interoperability sector, addressing key challenges through its advanced IBC protocol and interchain service infrastructure. With its growing ecosystem, robust technology, and active community, IRISnet crypto demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and enterprises interact with blockchain networks and services.