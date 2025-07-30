What is Coldstack (CLS)? An Introduction to Digital Assets

Coldstack (CLS) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Coldstack project, a decentralized platform focused on aggregating decentralized cloud storage solutions. Launched in May 2021, the Coldstack project was developed to address the fragmentation and complexity of decentralized storage in the Web3 ecosystem. With its AI-driven aggregation technology, Coldstack enables users to access, manage, and optimize storage across multiple decentralized networks through a single, unified interface. This approach ensures cost-efficiency, security, and ease of use for both individuals and enterprises seeking to leverage decentralized storage without the need to navigate the technical differences between various providers.

The Coldstack project was founded in 2021 by a team of blockchain and cloud computing experts with backgrounds in distributed systems, cryptography, and enterprise IT. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that could simplify and democratize access to decentralized storage by leveraging blockchain and AI technologies. Their mission is to solve the challenges of interoperability, usability, and cost optimization in the decentralized storage sector.

Since its inception, Coldstack has achieved several significant milestones, including the successful completion of its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on May 10, 2021, the launch of its mainnet platform, and the integration of major decentralized storage networks such as Filecoin. The project has also established strategic partnerships with leading Web3 infrastructure providers, positioning the Coldstack project as an innovator in the decentralized cloud aggregation space.

The Coldstack ecosystem consists of several interconnected products designed to provide a seamless decentralized storage experience:

Coldstack Aggregator Platform

The core of the ecosystem, this platform allows users to store, retrieve, and manage data across multiple decentralized storage networks through a single interface. By utilizing an AI-based pipeline, the Coldstack project automatically selects the most cost-effective and secure storage option for each file, optimizing both price and performance. The platform is compatible with Amazon S3 APIs, making it accessible to developers and enterprises familiar with traditional cloud storage.

Unified API and Developer Tools

Coldstack offers a unified Amazon S3-compatible API, enabling developers to integrate decentralized storage into their applications without learning new protocols. This API streamlines the process of accessing various decentralized storage solutions, reducing development time and complexity.

AI-Driven Storage Optimization

The platform leverages artificial intelligence to analyze storage options in real time, ensuring users always get the best combination of price, speed, and security. This feature is particularly valuable for enterprises managing large volumes of data across different storage providers.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where the CLS token serves as the utility token that powers all interactions within the network, supporting a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.

The decentralized storage industry faces several critical challenges that the Coldstack project aims to address:

Fragmentation of Storage Solutions

Users and developers must navigate a fragmented landscape of decentralized storage providers, each with its own protocols, pricing, and performance characteristics. This complexity leads to inefficiencies and increased costs.

Lack of Interoperability

Existing decentralized storage solutions often lack interoperability, making it difficult to move data between providers or integrate multiple services into a single workflow.

Usability Barriers

The technical complexity of decentralized storage can be a barrier for mainstream adoption, especially for enterprises accustomed to traditional cloud services.

The Coldstack project addresses these pain points through its aggregation platform, which unifies access to multiple decentralized storage networks, automates storage selection and optimization, and provides a familiar API for developers. By leveraging blockchain and AI, Coldstack delivers a secure, efficient, and user-friendly solution that transforms how users interact with decentralized storage.

The total issuance (max supply) of the CLS Token (Coldstack) is 50,000,000 tokens. The current total supply is 49,763,520 CLS, and the circulating supply is 18,180,000 CLS, which represents 36.4% of the max supply.

Proportional Distribution:

Max Supply: 50,000,000 CLS Token (100%)

50,000,000 CLS Token (100%) Total Supply: 49,763,520 CLS (99.5% of max supply)

49,763,520 CLS (99.5% of max supply) Circulating Supply: 18,180,000 CLS (36.4% of max supply)

The remaining tokens (approximately 63.6% of max supply) are not in circulation and may be held in reserve, locked, or allocated for future use within the Coldstack project, but the specific breakdown (e.g., team, treasury, ecosystem, staking) is not detailed in the available search results.

IDO (Initial DEX Offering) Date: 10 May 2021

10 May 2021 IDO Price: $0.5 per CLS Token

$0.5 per CLS Token All-Time High Price: $36.95 (12 May 2021)

$36.95 (12 May 2021) All-Time Low Price: $0.0214 (23 June 2025)

The search results do not provide a detailed breakdown of the non-circulating supply (e.g., team allocation, ecosystem, reserves).

For the most precise and up-to-date distribution details, consult the official Coldstack project website or white paper, which are not directly linked in the search results.

Within the Coldstack ecosystem, the CLS Token serves multiple functions:

Payment for Storage Services: Users pay for decentralized storage and retrieval services using CLS tokens.

Users pay for decentralized storage and retrieval services using CLS tokens. Governance: CLS Token holders may participate in governance decisions, such as protocol upgrades and fee structures (subject to future implementation).

CLS Token holders may participate in governance decisions, such as protocol upgrades and fee structures (subject to future implementation). Staking and Incentives: CLS may be used for staking to secure the network or earn rewards, though specific mechanisms are not detailed in the available sources.

At the time of the IDO, a portion of CLS Tokens entered circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting and unlock schedules to ensure market stability and long-term growth of the Coldstack project. However, the exact unlock timeline and allocation categories are not specified in the current search results.

The Coldstack project is expected to implement a governance model that allows CLS Token holders to vote on key proposals and protocol changes. Staking mechanisms may also be introduced to incentivize network participation and security, but detailed parameters (such as APY or staking requirements) are not available in the current data.

The Coldstack project (CLS) stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized storage sector, addressing key challenges through its AI-driven aggregation platform and unified API. With its growing ecosystem and focus on usability, the Coldstack project demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and enterprises interact with decentralized storage.