What is a Market Order?









A market order allows users to buy or sell immediately at the best available price in the current market, ensuring swift execution.





Concepts involved in MEXC market orders:

Buy Price / Sell Price: The best available price in the market when a user buys or sells cryptocurrency.

Buy Amount / Sell Amount: The amount of cryptocurrency the user inputs to buy or sell.

Total Amount: The value of cryptocurrency the user inputs to buy or sell.





It is important to note that if the total amount of a single market order is too large, there may be a situation where the unfilled portion of the order will be canceled.









Let's demonstrate how to place a market order for the MX/USDT trading pair.









1) Open the MEXC official website, log in to your account, and click [Spot] to access the spot trading page.





2) Select [Market] as the order type.









3) You can choose to fill in either the "Total" or "Amount" field.





4) Click [Buy MX] to execute the order at the current best market price based on the "Total" or "Amount" value you entered.





5) After buying successfully, you can view your purchased MX tokens in the "Open Positions" section.













1) Open the MEXC App, log in to your account, and tap on [Trade] at the bottom to access the spot trading page.

2) Select [Market] as the order type.

3) You can choose to fill in either the "Amount" or "Total" field.

4) Tap on [Buy MX] to execute the order at the current best market price based on the "Total" or "Amount" value you entered.

5) After buying successfully, you can view your purchased MX tokens in the "Positions" section.









The process for selling with a market order is similar to buying. Enter the amount or total value of MX you want to sell, and you will receive USDT tokens accordingly. Similarly, after selling, you can view the corresponding USDT tokens in the "Open Positions" section.



