A Copy Trade bonus is a special type of trial fund on the MEXC platform, designated exclusively for copy trading. Once claimed, users can use it to participate in Futures copy trading.
What is a Copy Trade Bonus?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
A Copy Trade bonus is a special type of trial fund on the MEXC platform, designated exclusively for copy trading. Once claimed, users can use it to participate in Futures copy trading.

1. How Do I Check My Copy Trade Bonus?


When you receive a Copy Trade bonus or when it expires and is revoked, MEXC will notify you via email, SMS, in-app messages, or push notifications.


You can view your unused Copy Trade bonuses on the following pages: My Copy Trades, Copy Trade Parameter Settings, and Edit copy trade amount.


2. How Do I Use My Copy Trade Bonus?


When entering your copy trade amount, the Copy Trade bonus will be used first by default.

As shown in the example below, when setting copy trade parameters, if you plan to invest a total of 50 USDT, and 20 USDT is from your Copy Trade bonus, you will need to contribute the remaining 50 – 20 = 30 USDT yourself.


Additionally, when increasing your copy trading funds, if there is a Copy Trade bonus available in your account, it will also be used first by default.


3. Rules for Using Copy Trading Bonuses


1) When participating in copy trading, your Copy Trade bonus will be used first.

2) The Copy Trade bonus can be used as margin to open positions, trading fee deductions, closing loss deductions, and funding fee deductions.

4. Important Notes on Using the Copy Trade Bonuses


1) Please use your Copy Trade bonus within the validity period. Any unused portion will automatically expire.

2) If a user receives multiple Copy Trade bonuses, the expiration date of the most recent bonus will be shown.


3) The Copy Trade bonus is strictly limited to copy trading. It cannot be used for other types of trading, and it is not eligible for withdrawal or transfer. However, any profits generated from its use can be freely withdrawn or transferred.

4) Once used, the Copy Trade bonus cannot be revoked. If you reduce your investment amount during copy trading, the portion of the bonus already used will not be refunded.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

