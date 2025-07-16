Upsized Referral Commission! Get Even More Bonus Rewards!





On MEXC, users can earn a percentage of commissions from friends' Spot and Futures trading by inviting them to sign up for a MEXC account. To encourage users to invite more new users to join MEXC, we have upgraded and adjusted the referral commission rates as follows:





1）The commission rate for referrals' Spot and Futures trading has been adjusted to 40%, with a maximum of 50% in certain regions.

2）Upon making a valid referral, both the referrer and the invitee will receive Futures bonus rewards.





With the adjusted commission rates, referrers can significantly increase their earnings without needing to invite additional friends. Additionally, this upgrade includes extra Futures bonus rewards, offering benefits to both the referrer and the invitee.









1) Each valid invitee must accumulate a deposit of 100 USDT and complete a Futures trading volume exceeding 500 USDT (including leverage) within 7 days of sign up. Valid deposits are limited to on-chain deposits, fiat currency deposits, credit/debit card purchases, P2P transactions, and third-party payments. Internal transfers and gifts will not be considered valid deposits.





2) Spot trading commissions are distributed around 0:00 (UTC) the following day. Futures trading commissions are distributed around 01:00 (UTC) the following day. Actual distribution times may vary slightly. Commissions for referrers are derived from the invited friends' net trading fees (Net Fees = Trading Fees - Bonuses - Discounted Fees - Other Fee Deductions). Referrers will receive their commissions in the same currency used by the invited friend to pay for trading fees. For example, if the invited friend uses MX tokens to pay for trading fees, the referrer will receive their commission in MX tokens.





3) Commissions do not apply to fees paid with Futures bonuses, deposit/withdrawal fees, or other promotions. Fees generated from abnormal trading behavior are also excluded from promotional rewards.





4) The referrer's commission eligibility lasts for 1,080 days from the date the friend signs up.





For more details about the rules for earning rewards by inviting valid users, please refer to the information at the bottom of the referral page . If you're unsure how to invite friends, you can read the guide [ Invite Friends to Sign Up on MEXC ] for instructions.









If you're interested in tokens from popular projects, you can also participate in Airdrop+ Launchpool , and Kickstarter events.





Airdrop+ is an event in which users can split project tokens by completing specific tasks during deposit and trading campaigns for popular projects. Additionally, by clicking the invite button on the event page and completing corresponding tasks, you can also earn token rewards on a first come, first served basis.





MEXC Launchpool is an airdrop event where users can stake specified tokens to receive airdrops of popular or newly listed cryptocurrencies. The staked tokens can be redeemed at any time, and users can share token rewards based on their staking proportion.





Kickstarter is an exclusive free airdrop event for MX holders. As long as you hold at least 5 MX continuously for 24 hours, you can participate in all ongoing airdrop events with a single click on the event page. The more eligible friends you invite, the higher your corresponding coefficient, which means more token rewards to share.





With this update, MEXC offers users higher referral commission rates, further encouraging users to invite friends and participate in platform activities. Whether you earn commissions by referring friends or joining token-related events for popular projects, you can enjoy more rewards while trading. Take action now! Invite your friends to join MEXC and start your trading journey together!





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.