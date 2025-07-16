Unite: The Next-Generation Mobile Gaming Layer 3 Blockchain Solution

Category
Allocation
Details
Community Development
30%
30% of the tokens are allocated to community development to ensure that the Unite ecosystem remains vibrant, attractive, and inclusive. These funds support various initiatives such as community events, token airdrops, and marketing campaigns, which are essential for attracting new users and fostering a sense of belonging among existing members.
Ecosystem
25%
Tokens designated for the ecosystem will support the development and expansion of the Unite platform, including partnerships, integrations, and collaborations with other projects in the Web3 space. These funds will ensure that Unite remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging the broader decentralized ecosystem advantage to continuously deliver value to users.
Investors
20%
20% of the tokens will be allocated to investors who support Unite's vision and development. This allocation provides the necessary resources for the project's ongoing growth and expansion, ensuring its long-term sustainability.
Team
19.9%
The team allocation recognizes the hard work and dedication of the project’s team members. These funds will motivate the team to continue driving innovation and development in the Unite ecosystem, ensuring that the platform remains competitive in the fast-evolving Web3 gaming space and stays user-centric.
Treasury Reserve
5.1%
The treasury reserve serves as Unite’s reserve fund, providing flexibility and stability in the event of market fluctuations or unforeseen circumstances. These funds will support long-term goals such as R&D, infrastructure improvements, and strategic investments.
