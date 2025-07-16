Top Crypto-Friendly Countries of 2024: Where Will the Next Crypto Hub Be?

Introduction

With the rapid development of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, more countries are recognizing the immense opportunities brought by this emerging industry. As a result, they are adjusting regulatory frameworks and actively attracting crypto companies and startups. In 2024, the global crypto industry is flourishing, and the list of crypto-friendly nations continues to expand. To gain a competitive edge in this fast-paced market, countries are competing to attract global crypto professionals and investors through unique policies and favorable conditions. Against this backdrop, cryptocurrency is not only reshaping the landscape of investment and digital assets but also significantly driving technological innovation and regional economic growth.









According to the latest research from SocialCapitalMarkets, Switzerland and Singapore have long been regarded as the most crypto-friendly countries globally. In recent years, Estonia, Malta, and the UAE have also made significant strides in this field. By conducting an in-depth analysis of regulatory policies, tax frameworks, and business environments, the top 10 crypto-friendly countries of 2024 have been selected. These nations, with their open policies, favorable tax systems, and innovative business environments, have become ideal destinations for crypto companies and investors.













Dubai has become the top destination for crypto companies due to its clear regulatory policies and tax advantages. As a G20 member, Dubai's Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) provide a stable and supportive environment for crypto businesses. One of the most attractive features for crypto companies is that Dubai does not impose capital gains tax, and the corporate tax is only 9%. Currently, Dubai is home to over 550 registered crypto companies, solidifying its leadership in the global crypto market.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country Yes Regulatory Framework Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) Legal Transparency Clear and highly supportive Capital Gains Tax None Corporate Tax 9% on taxable income exceeding 375,000 AED No. of Registered Crypto Companies 550+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 79/100





Switzerland's crypto policies are particularly friendly, especially in Zug, which is renowned as the global "Crypto Valley." As early as 2018, Switzerland proposed the vision of becoming a "crypto nation." The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) provides a transparent and supportive regulatory framework for crypto companies. Switzerland's long-term capital gains tax rate is only 7.8%, coupled with flexible corporate tax rates ranging from 12% to 21%, making it a haven for crypto entrepreneurs. Today, more than 900 crypto companies have established themselves in Switzerland.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country No Regulatory Framework Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Legal Transparency Clear and highly supportive, especially in the Zug region Capital Gains Tax 7.8% Corporate Tax 12% - 21% No. of Registered Crypto Companies 900+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 74.5/100





South Korea is playing an increasingly important role in the crypto industry, particularly in the East Asian region. Although the implementation of capital gains tax has been delayed, South Korea has already established a gradually improving legal framework for cryptocurrencies. Over 376 crypto companies are now registered in South Korea, with regulatory support provided by the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KFIU) and the Financial Services Commission (FSC). As the crypto industry continues to grow rapidly, South Korea will undoubtedly be a strong force in the global crypto market.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country Yes Regulatory Framework Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KFIU) under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Legal Transparency Gradually improving Capital Gains Tax Implementation postponed (0%) Corporate Tax Delayed until 2025 No. of Registered Crypto Companies 376+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 73.5/100





Singapore offers tremendous opportunities for crypto businesses, thanks to its strong business environment and government support. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) provides clear regulatory policies for crypto companies, and the absence of capital gains tax, along with a 17% corporate tax rate, attracts many businesses and investors. Singapore also receives significant funding for blockchain technology research and development, further solidifying its dominant position in the Southeast Asian crypto market.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country Yes Regulatory Framework Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Legal Transparency Clear and highly supportive Capital Gains Tax None Corporate Tax 17% No. of Registered Crypto Companies 100+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 72/100

The United States is at the forefront of global crypto payments, with over 5,000 businesses accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method. Although regulatory policies vary across states, crypto companies in the U.S. benefit from high legal transparency and relatively low tax rates. Cryptocurrency companies are rapidly growing in the U.S., with over 474 crypto companies now registered in the country.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country Yes Regulatory Framework Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Legal Transparency Transparency varies across states Capital Gains Tax Varies across states (mostly 0%) Corporate Tax 21% No. of Registered Crypto Companies 474+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 71/100







Estonia has quickly become an important player in the crypto industry, thanks to its advanced digital infrastructure and strict regulatory framework. Although the country has stringent anti-money laundering regulations, its favorable tax policies still make it attractive to crypto businesses. With no capital gains tax and a 20% corporate tax rate, Estonia has become an ideal location for crypto companies, attracting over 1,200 registered crypto firms.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country No Regulatory Framework Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) Legal Transparency Clear and highly supportive Capital Gains Tax 0% Corporate Tax 20% No. of Registered Crypto Companies 1,200+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 69.5/100





Italy has long been welcoming to cryptocurrency companies, without imposing significant regulatory barriers. However, under the recent push of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, the country has strengthened its regulations on the crypto industry. Although the tax rates are relatively high (capital gains tax at 26% and corporate tax at 24%), Italy's supportive stance toward crypto companies makes it an important market for crypto businesses in Europe.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country Yes Regulatory Framework Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and Italian Securities and Exchange Commission (CONSOB) Legal Transparency Clear but still developing Capital Gains Tax 26% Corporate Tax 24% No. of Registered Crypto Companies 73+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 68/100





Russia's acceptance of crypto is gradually increasing, and the country has adopted favorable tax policies that attract crypto companies. Although the regulatory environment is relatively strict, Russia has no capital gains tax, and the corporate tax rate is fixed at 20%. With over 500 businesses accepting cryptocurrency payments, Russia has become a popular region for crypto transactions.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country Yes Regulatory Framework Central Bank of Russia (CBR) Legal Transparency Clear but highly restrictive Capital Gains Tax None Corporate Tax 20% No. of Registered Crypto Companies 70+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 67/100





Germany is a key player in the European crypto market. Despite relatively high tax rates, the transparent legal framework and supportive regulatory environment attract many businesses. The German government exempts long-term capital gains from taxes on held cryptocurrencies, and corporate income tax ranges from 15% to 30%. The growth of crypto companies in Germany is rapid, with over 300 companies successfully registered, placing Germany in a prominent position within the global crypto ecosystem.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country Yes Regulatory Framework Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) Legal Transparency Clear and highly supportive for licensed businesses Capital Gains Tax 25% Corporate Tax 15%-30% No. of Registered Crypto Companies 300+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 66.5/100





Although Brazil's position in the global crypto market is still developing, it holds significant influence within South America. The crypto services framework established by the Central Bank of Brazil provides a basic operational environment for businesses, but the relatively high capital gains and corporate taxes limit its attractiveness. Nevertheless, Brazil remains an important market for crypto companies in South America.





Attributes Details G20 Member Country Yes Regulatory Framework Central Bank of Brazil Legal Transparency Gradually improving Capital Gains Tax 15.0% – 22.5% Corporate Tax 0% – 27.5% No. of Registered Crypto Companies 19+ Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score 66.5/100













From the performance of global crypto-friendly countries in 2024, it is evident that clear policies, tax incentives, and regulatory transparency play a crucial role in attracting crypto businesses. Places like Dubai, Switzerland, and Singapore have drawn numerous blockchain and crypto companies with their transparent policies and tax advantages. Meanwhile, countries such as South Korea and the United States have made significant progress in driving the practical adoption of cryptocurrencies. Emerging markets like Brazil, although currently limited in attractiveness, hold great potential for the crypto industry in South America; with gradually improving policies, they are expected to attract more businesses in the future.





As the global cryptocurrency industry continues to grow rapidly, adopting more open and inclusive policies will determine which countries will dominate the future digital economy. This raises the question: which nation will become the next crypto hub? This will be a topic worth watching closely.



