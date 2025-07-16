MX is the native utility token released by MEXC. MEXC is a secure cryptocurrency trading platform catering to crypto enthusiasts. Additional benefits are available to users who hold the platform'sMX is the native utility token released by MEXC. MEXC is a secure cryptocurrency trading platform catering to crypto enthusiasts. Additional benefits are available to users who hold the platform's
The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders

MX is the native utility token released by MEXC. MEXC is a secure cryptocurrency trading platform catering to crypto enthusiasts. Additional benefits are available to users who hold the platform's token, MX.

1. Trading Fee Discounts


MEXC offers extremely low trading fees, with Spot trading fees set at 0% for Makers and 0.05% for Takers. Futures trading fees are 0% for Makers and 0.02% for Takers.

You can also use MX to offset spot and USDT-M Futures fees by 20%. If you hold more than 500 MX for 1 continuous day, you can enjoy a 50% discount on Spot and Futures fees.


Note: Fee rates may vary by country or region. Please refer to the rates displayed on the fee rates page.

2. Referral Commissions


The MEXC platform provides a referral commission mechanism, where you can earn a commission by inviting friends to trade on the MEXC platform. The commission is calculated based on a certain percentage of your referrals' trading fees. It's important to note that the commission is not a one-time settlement. Instead, you will receive a commission for each trade your referral completes, based on trading volume.

You can click on the user icon on the top right corner of the MEXC homepage and then click Referral. Copy the [Referral Code] or [Referral Link] on the page to invite your friends to trade on the MEXC platform.

Find more information about commissions in this article Refer Friends To Sign Up On MEXC.


3. Exclusive Events


MX token holders are entitled to exclusive monthly airdrop events. To participate and claim rewards, visit the MEXC official website, and select [Kickstarter] under the [Events] section in the homepage navigation menu.


Participating in Kickstarter events allows users to receive free airdrop rewards for new tokens. MX tokens used for participation are not locked, and users can join all Kickstarter events that meet the eligibility criteria simultaneously.

Please note that Kickstarter events have participation requirements, which mandate a minimum holding of MX tokens to qualify. Additionally, the more eligible users you invite, the higher your corresponding contribution multiplier, and the greater your share of rewards.

For detailed information on the participation requirements for the Kickstarter program, please refer to the guide: How to Participate in Kickstarter?

For long-term holders of MX tokens, the price of MX has shown an overall upward trend in the first quarter of 2023. It reached its peak at $3.5, representing a growth rate of 330% compared to its price at the beginning of 2023, which was $0.81. MX token is currently listed on major centralized exchanges like Huobi, Bybit, Bitget, and MEXC. These listings have provided MX with better market liquidity and a broader potential holder base. The high market value recognition will ultimately be reflected in MX token's price.

Holding MX is not only a form of value investment but also a financial management strategy.


