The Origin and Evolution of PIRI

PIRI Coin is the native token of Pirichain, a next-generation layer-1 blockchain launched in 2023 that powers the Pirichain ecosystem. Pirichain Crypto was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and secure data management in the blockchain space. Unlike traditional blockchains, Pirichain leverages a domain-driven wallet address system and full integration with external environments, enabling users to create smart scenarios, manage multiple assets and data, and interact seamlessly with web services and APIs. This approach aims to create a more efficient, flexible, and user-centric environment for developers, enterprises, and individuals seeking advanced blockchain solutions through the Pirichain Token ecosystem.

Pirichain was conceived in the early 2020s by a team of blockchain visionaries who recognized the growing need for secure, customizable, and interoperable data environments. The initial concept was driven by the observation that existing blockchains struggled with integrating external data and services, limiting their real-world utility. After publishing the Pirichain whitepaper, the founding team—comprising experts in distributed systems, cryptography, and enterprise IT—set out to build a platform that would bridge on-chain and off-chain worlds. Early challenges included developing a robust protocol for domain-driven wallet addresses and ensuring seamless integration with external APIs. Through iterative development and community engagement, the team overcame these hurdles, establishing Pirichain Crypto as a technically innovative project in the blockchain sector.

Pre-Launch Development: The Pirichain team focused on building a secure, scalable protocol with unique features such as domain-driven wallet addresses and smart scenario creation for the PIRI Token ecosystem.

Key achievements included the successful deployment of the testnet, integration of external environment support, and the launch of the Pirichain mainnet in 2023. Funding Rounds: Pirichain conducted both private and public sales, culminating in an ICO process that concluded at the end of June 2023. This process enabled early supporters and investors to acquire PIRI Tokens.

Pirichain's original protocol was designed as a layer-1 blockchain with a focus on integration and flexibility. The architecture allows anyone to create new smart scenarios independent of assets, manage diverse data types, and connect with external environments such as web services and APIs. Notable technical features of the Pirichain ecosystem include:

Domain-driven wallet addresses for enhanced reliability and user experience.

The team continues to enhance the protocol, with ongoing upgrades aimed at improving scalability, security, and developer tools. Strategic partnerships with technology providers are expected to further expand Pirichain's capabilities in the future.

Total Issuance of PIRI (Pirichain Coin):

The total supply of PIRI Crypto is 3,000,000,000 tokens.

Proportional Distribution:

Private Sale: 10% (300,000,000 PIRI Tokens)

10% (300,000,000 PIRI Tokens) Marketing: 5% (150,000,000 PIRI Tokens)

5% (150,000,000 PIRI Tokens) Team: 10% (300,000,000 PIRI Tokens)

10% (300,000,000 PIRI Tokens) Community： 9%（270,000,000 PIRI Tokens)

9%（270,000,000 PIRI Tokens) Reserved Fund： 6%（180,000,000 PIRI Tokens）



6%（180,000,000 PIRI Tokens） Common Sale: 60% (1,800,000,000 PIRI Tokens)

60% (1,800,000,000 PIRI Tokens) Total Supply: 3,000,000,000 PIRI

Summary Table:

Metric Value Total Supply 3,000,000,000 PIRI Circulating Supply Not disclosed Distribution Details See above

Additional Notes:

The ICO process for Pirichain Coin concluded at the end of June 2023, with tokens distributed through both public and private sales.

The above breakdown provides a clear view of allocations to private sale, marketing, team, and common sale, as disclosed in official MEXC resources.

Looking ahead, Pirichain is focused on mainstream adoption and ecosystem expansion. Upcoming developments include enhanced smart contract capabilities, deeper integration with external data sources, and new tools for developers and enterprises. The team envisions Pirichain becoming a foundational platform for secure, data-driven applications across industries, with a long-term goal of setting the standard for decentralized data management and interoperability. Strategic partnerships and ongoing protocol upgrades will support Pirichain's ambition to lead in the next wave of blockchain innovation with PIRI Crypto at its core.

From its origins addressing the challenge of information fragmentation to its current position as a technically advanced layer-1 blockchain, PIRI Coin and the Pirichain ecosystem exemplify the innovative spirit of their founders.