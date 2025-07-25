The Origin and Evolution of CORN

CORN is a next-generation blockchain network built on Arbitrum Orbit, officially launched in 2025, that powers a Bitcoin-centric DeFi ecosystem. At its core, CORN was designed to address the problem of scalability and interoperability in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Unlike traditional single-chain DeFi solutions, CORN leverages LayerZero technology for seamless cross-chain asset transfers and utilizes Bitcorn (BTCN)—a tokenized version of Bitcoin—as its gas token. This architecture creates a more efficient, scalable, and developer-friendly system for users and builders seeking to combine Bitcoin's value with Ethereum's computational power through innovative cryptocurrency technology.
From its origins addressing the fragmentation between Bitcoin and smart contract platforms, CORN has evolved into a pioneering force in the DeFi sector, offering a scalable, interoperable, and developer-friendly blockchain ecosystem. To start trading CORN with confidence, check out our "CORN Trading Complete Guide" for essential fundamentals, step-by-step processes, and risk management strategies for cryptocurrency trading. Ready to put your knowledge into action? Explore our comprehensive guide now and begin your CORN learning journey on MEXC's secure trading platform for digital assets.
