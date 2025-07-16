The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of PAYU

PAYU, also known as Platform of Meme Coins (PAYU), is a digital asset available for trading and staking on MEXC. The architecture of PAYU represents a distributed blockchain network designed to facilitate meme coin transactions and utility within its ecosystem. The core components of the PAYU network include:
Node types in the PAYU ecosystem typically include:
Decentralization in PAYU refers to the distribution of control and decision-making across a global network of independent participants, rather than relying on a central authority. This is achieved through:
PAYU validators play a crucial role by:
Their financial incentives, such as PAYU staking rewards, encourage honest behavior, while mechanisms like slashing penalize malicious actions.
PAYU's decentralized operations are supported by several technical features:
PAYU's decentralized architecture offers robust security, censorship resistance, and transparency by distributing power across a global network of nodes.
