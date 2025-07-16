The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of BOME (Book of Meme)

BOME (Book of Meme) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, leveraging Solana's high-throughput, low-latency infrastructure to deliver a scalable and efficient decentralized network. The core components of the BOOK OF MEME network include:
Node types in the BOME ecosystem include:
The consensus mechanism powering BOME is Solana's hybrid PoH/PoS protocol, which offers high throughput and low energy consumption while maintaining robust security.
Decentralization in BOOK OF MEME refers to the distribution of control and validation across a global network of independent nodes, rather than relying on a central authority. This is achieved through:
Power is distributed among validators and BOME token holders, creating a self-regulating ecosystem. Validators are responsible for:
Their staked tokens act as a financial incentive for honest behavior, with the risk of losing their stake (slashing) if they act maliciously.
BOOK OF MEME benefits from Solana's advanced technical features, including:
Data is managed through distributed storage across multiple nodes, improving both security and retrieval efficiency.
BOME's decentralized architecture, built on Solana, provides robust security, censorship resistance, and transparency by distributing power across a global network of nodes. To take full advantage of this innovative BOOK OF MEME technology, explore our BOME Trading Complete Guide on MEXC, which covers everything from fundamentals to advanced strategies.
TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several