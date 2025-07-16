The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of BizAuto (BIZA)

BizAuto (BIZA) is designed as a distributed blockchain network leveraging advanced cryptographic principles to ensure security, transparency, and efficiency. The BIZA token ecosystem operates on a core architecture consisting of several key components:
Within the BizAuto ecosystem, there are multiple node types:
BizAuto employs a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which significantly reduces energy consumption compared to traditional Proof of Work systems, while maintaining robust security and decentralization of the BIZA network.
Decentralization in BizAuto means distributing control and decision-making across a global network rather than relying on a central authority. This is achieved through:
Validators play a pivotal role by:
To incentivize honest behavior, validators must stake BIZA tokens, which can be forfeited (slashed) in the event of malicious activity.
BizAuto incorporates several advanced protocols and technologies to support its decentralized operations:
BizAuto (BIZA)'s decentralized architecture delivers unmatched security, transparency, and censorship resistance by distributing power across a global network of independent nodes.
