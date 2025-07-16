The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of AEVO

AEVO crypto is a decentralized derivatives exchange platform designed for options and perpetual trading. Its architecture is built on Aevo L2, an Ethereum roll-up leveraging the OP Stack. This structure enables high throughput and low latency, combining the security of Ethereum with the performance of a custom EVM-compatible roll-up tailored for AEVO's trading ecosystem.
The core components of the AEVO network include:
Node types in the AEVO ecosystem include:
The consensus mechanism powering AEVO is based on Optimistic Rollup technology (via the OP Stack), which allows for scalable, secure, and efficient transaction processing while inheriting Ethereum's security guarantees.
In AEVO crypto, decentralization means distributing control and decision-making across a global network, rather than relying on a central authority. This is achieved through:
Power is distributed via a token-based governance system. AEVO token holders receive voting rights proportional to their holdings, allowing them to influence the platform's evolution. This creates a self-regulating ecosystem where protocol changes require broad community approval.
Validators play a crucial role by:
Their staked tokens act as a financial incentive for honest behavior, with the risk of losing their stake (slashing) if they act maliciously.
AEVO employs several advanced protocols and technologies:
These features allow AEVO to process a high volume of transactions without compromising decentralization or security.
The total issuance of the digital token AEVO is 1,000,000,000 AEVO. As of the latest available data, the circulating supply is reported as either 904,078,854 AEVO or approximately 904,499,530 AEVO, indicating a significant number of AEVO crypto tokens have been unlocked and are now in circulation.
The proportional distribution of AEVO tokens is as follows:
These percentages are based on the total supply of 1 billion AEVO tokens. The distribution reflects allocations for investors, team, ecosystem incentives, and governance, with a significant portion (36%) reserved for the DAO Treasury.
AEVO's decentralized architecture delivers robust security, censorship resistance, and transparency by distributing power across a global network of nodes. To learn more about AEVO crypto and how to participate, explore the AEVO Trading Complete Guide on MEXC, covering everything from fundamentals to advanced strategies.
